Commissioners approve slightly reduced property tax rate, 2022 budget
After a contentious debate Tuesday morning, Bexar County commissioners voted to reduce the property tax rate by about one-tenth of a cent per $100 valuation. As they did Friday when a reduced property tax rate was proposed, Commissioners Trish DeBerry (Pct. 3) and Tommy Calvert (Pct. 4) and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff voted Tuesday to make the 2022 tax rate $0.299999 per $100 valuation, a decrease from the previous property tax rate of $0.301097 per $100 valuation.sanantonioreport.org
Comments / 0