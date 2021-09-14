CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fresno, CA

Fresno State considering transition to online classes after Thanksgiving

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nw4FO_0bvw1Ydd00

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Fresno County and the Central Valley, Fresno State administrators are considering switching back to virtual learning after Thanksgiving to limit the spread of the virus.

University President Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval mentioned the possible transition during a virtual forum last week, The Collegian, Fresno State's student newspaper, reported.

Jiménez-Sandoval said officials were aware that students and staff would travel and interact with more people during holiday gatherings. Going back to online learning would help limit the number of people on campus.

While an official decision has not been made, university officials tell Action News that a switch to virtual learning is one of many options they're considering.

Administrators said they would make their decision while working with guidance from the Fresno County health department and the California State University Office of the Chancellor.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno County, CA
Coronavirus
Fresno, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Coronavirus
Fresno County, CA
Education
City
Fresno, CA
County
Fresno County, CA
Fresno, CA
Education
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Covid 19#Fresno State#Action News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy