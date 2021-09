Even if you’re not moving into the dorms for the first time or a new apartment, the fall is always a great time to spruce up your space. Something as simple as adding new throw pillows to your couch or art to your wall can go a long way, and if you’re a Disney stan, you’ll definitely want to check out Society6’s Disney Minnie Mouse Collection for some must-have pieces. The new collection, which debuted on Aug. 31 and is available until the end of 2021, features everything from pillows and art to comforters and mugs inspired by the beloved mouse. It basically has everything you need for a total room makeover.

