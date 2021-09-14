Norm MacDonald Dies: Comedy Icon Reportedly Privately Battled Cancer for Years

Following the devastating news that Saturday Night Live and comedic icon Norm MacDonald passed away at the age of 61, reports confirm that he had been privately battling cancer for years.

According to Deadline, Norm MacDonald passed away after a nine-year battle with cancer. There were no real specifics as to what type of cancer it was. But Macdonald was determined to keep his health condition private. Even away from his friends, family, and fans.

MacDonald’s producing partner and friend, Lori Jo Hoekstra also stated that he never wanted the cancer diagnosis to affect the way the audience of even his loved ones saw him. “Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”

A Look Back on Norm MacDonald’s Career Through the Years

Norm MacDonald was on Saturday Night Line as host of the ‘Weekend Update’ from 1993 until 1998. After leaving SNL, he co-wrote and starred in the “revenge comedy” Dirty Work, which was directed by Bob Saget and featured Chris Farley in his last film. Other films he was in are Billy Madison, Dr. Dolittle, Man on the Moon, The Animal, Screwed, and Funny People.

In 1999, MacDonald starred in his own sitcom The Norm Show. He co-starred with Laurie Metcalf, Artie Lange, and Ian Gomez. The show ran for three seasons on ABC. in 2013, he starred on Norm Macdonald Live with co-host Adam Eget. It streamed live weekly on the Video Podcast Network and YouTube. He also ran an unsuccessful campaign on Twitter to be the new host of The Late Lake Show after Craig Ferguson’s departure from the show.

Norm Macdonald Fans Take to Twitter to Remember the Late Comedian

Following the news of Norm MacDonald’s passing, fans of the late comedian took to Twitter to share their most memorable moments of him.

One Twitter user wrote, “Crushing to hear that Norm Macdonald has passed away. Sometimes I would get lost down a Youtube rabbit hole. And watch his interviews on Conan for way too long. This one with Courtney Thorne-Smith was the best. An absolute legend. RIP.”

Another fan further shared, “I guess today Twitter will morph into a gigantic machine that just resurfaces various Norm Macdonald interviews and performances, and that’s about a million times better than what Twitter usually is. Here’s the Saget roast.”

Funny or Die also tweeted, “RIP Norm MacDonald, one of the greatest of all time.”

Fellow actor Gilbert Gottfried shared a sweet snapshot of him with MacDonald and Bob Saget. “This photo was taken after I was a guest on Norm’s show. At dinner the laughs just continued nonstop. He will be missed. RIP Norm Macdonald.”