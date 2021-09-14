CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friendswood's trees take brunt of storm's winds

By Robert Avery
Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a sight Greg Pfohl wasn’t expecting to see in the dead of night while Tropical Storm Nicholas was wreaking its damage early Tuesday. About 20 minutes after a tall pine growing in the median of the 15500 block of Blackhawk Boulevard fell at about 3 a.m. across the southbound lanes in front of Pfohl’s house, a front-end loader arrived in the middle of the storm. It pushed the tree to the side of the road until daybreak, when Friendswood Public Works Department employees put a chainsaw to the tree and had it in chunks.

