CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Fed Vindicated a Little as this Round of Inflation Looks Transitory, Stocks Pop on Soft CPI and More

By MarketPulse
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like the Fed may have got inflation right. An inflation slowdown could be what is needed to justify their taper delay and suggests they have a couple more months to see how the labor market recovery unfolds. Softer inflation numbers sent US stocks initially higher as expectations for a Fed taper announcement drift to December.

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Here Are the U.S. Stocks To Avoid if Evergrande Collapses

The Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese property developer Evergrande collapsed yet again on Sep. 20. The company is having trouble servicing its $300 billion debt burden. Many U.S. investors are wondering what Evergrande's collapse would mean for U.S. stock markets, especially the steel sector. Article continues below advertisement. This isn't...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Global Stock Markets Fall Amid Problems With Evergrande And Expectations Of The QE Program Reduction

Monday, September 20, was the worst day for the US market in almost a year. At the stock market’s close, the Dow Jones decreased by 1.78% to a 1-month low, the S&P 500 decreased by 1.70%, and the NASDAQ lost 2.19%. The sell-off was triggered by investor concerns about the possible bankruptcy of Evergrande, China’s largest real estate developer, and expectations of a reduction in the Federal Reserve’s stimulus programs. Also, the VIX volatility index, also known as the fear index, reached a maximum of four months. Morgan Stanley analysts warn that they do not exclude the chances of the S&P 500 to correct by 20% or more.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

US inflation expectations poke Fed tapering plans

US inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data stays pressured near the lowest since August 23 by the end of Tuesday’s North American trading. In doing so, the risk barometer extends pullback from the monthly top, also the highest...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Energy Stocks#Headline Inflation#Nasdaq#Apple Watch#Chinese#Nfib#The China Reserve#September Fed#Treasury#Bitcoin Bitcoin#Mexican
The Independent

US markets suffer sharpest drop since mid-May in losses sparked by China refusal to bail out indebted property developer

Wall Street has suffered its sharpest drop since May as the S&P 500 fell 1.7 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 614 points, or 1.8 per cent. The tech-focused Nasdaq also fell 2.2 per cent in a wild day of trading sparked by a number of emerging risks, including the prospect that one of China’s largest property developers may default on hundreds of billions of dollars of debt.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
The Independent

Inflation forces homebuilders to take it slow, raise prices

Even in the hottest U.S. housing market in more than a decade, new home construction has turned into a frustratingly uncertain and costly proposition for many homebuilders.Rising costs and shortages of building materials and labor are rippling across the homebuilding industry, which accounted for nearly 12% of all U.S. home sales in July. Construction delays are common, prompting many builders to pump the brakes on the number of new homes they put up for sale. As building a new home gets more expensive, some of those costs are passed along to buyers.Across the economy, prices having spiked this year...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Dollar Starts Fed Week On Front Foot, Stocks Hit By Evergrande Fallout

Dollar climbs to 4-week high amid Fed taper expectations and Evergrande contagion fears. Global stock markets tumble as Evergrande stock crashes again, default risk grows. All eyes on Fed in busy week for central banks; hawkish BoE bets can’t rescue sliding pound. Loonie slips ahead of Canada’s election outcome. China...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

US open: Wall Street Tumbles on Evergrande, Fed Tapering Concerns

FTSE -1.5% at 6837. US stock are set for a steep drop lower on the open. Sentiment is taking a hit amid the unfolding crisis surrounding Evergrande in China and on concerns that the Fed could announce a possible reining in of support later this week. The Fed rate announcement...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

FOMC Meeting Preview: Will We Get A Taper Hint?

If Jerome Powell and company were on the fence about whether or not to signal that the Fed would start tapering soon, fears of debt contagion in the world’s second-largest economy (and today’s attendant -2% drop in major US indices) will no doubt push them toward a more cautious, noncommittal outlook. Even putting aside global risks, recent US domestic data has decreased the urgency for the Fed to start tapering asset purchases; this month alone, the lackluster 235K reading on the August NFP report, combined with the CPI inflation rate moderating slightly to “just” 5.3% year-over-year (and the “core” CPI reading falling to 4.0%), means neither aspect of the US central bank’s dual mandate may be pressing enough for the Fed to indicate that it will start normalizing policy immediately. That said, there are still many diverse viewpoints within the Fed’s policymaking committee, so a surprise taper hint can’t be completely ruled out.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

US inflation expectations retreat ahead of Fed

US inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data dropped back towards the monthly low teased on September 14 by the end of Friday’s North American trading. In doing so, the risk barometer extends pullback from the monthly top, also...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Billionaire fund manager Gundlach debunks ‘transitory' inflation

Billionaire bond fund manager Jeffrey Gundlach worries the manufacturing sector is flashing signs that inflation will be more than just "transitory." Inventories remain at a "very, very low level," Gundlach, CEO and chief investment officer of Los Angeles-based DoubleLine Capital, which has $137 billion in assets under management, said during a conference call Tuesday evening. "This is not supportive of inflation being transitory."
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar Unscathed By Soft Inflation, Equities Resume Slide

Dollar takes little damage despite signs US inflation has peaked. Wall Street resumes selloff - all eyes on China contagion risks. Canadian data coming up ahead of elections, gold wakes up. Dollar defies gravity. The US dollar has displayed an uncanny ability to absorb bad news without even a scratch...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar skids as soft U.S. inflation weighs; Fed meeting looms next week

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The dollar slumped against major currencies on Wednesday after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data released on Tuesday eased short-term expectations about tapering of asset purchases from the Federal Reserve. The dollar index last stood at 92.514, down about 0.2% from Tuesday, when it dropped following...
BUSINESS
investing.com

US Dollar Declines on Softer US CPI Inflation Data

Consumer Price Index (CPI) data out of the US was a slight miss on consenus and drop from the previous months reading. The CPI and Core CPI data shows that inflation while continuing to be high in the world’s largest economy, is starting to show some signs of easing, albeit marginally.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy