Tesla has axed its long-standing referral program for its vehicles and now only offers a referral program for its solar roof. The electric car manufacturer has used its referral program to encourage owners to promote the brand and for each time their unique referral code is used, they receive a reward. Most commonly, Tesla offers free Supercharging and at one stage, Tesla was giving away free Roadsters to owners that made enough referrals. As Electrek notes, as many as 80 Tesla owners are set to receive free Roadsters.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO