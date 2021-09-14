GBP/CAD Bounces Off Support

Bitcoin price has rebounded from its one and a half month low of $ 40,200 earlier this morning to $ 43,000 on hopes that the impact of indebted construction company China Evergrande Group can be contained. The latest on-chain data is also raising market sentiment. According to Glassonde, Bitcoin cutters are piling up their supplies as the network’s hash rate continues to recover. Recent data showed that miners have hoarded 14,000 BTC worth about $ 600 million since February. The report also notes that miners will retain a greater portion of their rewards in 2020 and 2021 than in previous market cycles. Miners typically sell BTC to cover their expenses, including electricity and equipment. Bitcoin hash rate has risen from a local low of 90 exahashes in late June to 137 exahashes, but is still 34% below the record high of 184 exaches last hit in May.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO