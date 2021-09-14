CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/CAD Bounces Off Support

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
actionforex.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GBP/CAD currency pair bounced off the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern at 1.7300 on September 3. As a result, the British Pound has surged by 1.30% against the Canadian Dollar during this period. Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H, daily and weekly time-frame charts. Most...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

AUD/USD Decline Likely To Continue

During Tuesday’s trading session, the Australian Dollar declined by 57 pips or 0.78% against the US Dollar. The currency pair was pressured lower by the 50– hour simple moving average on Tuesday. Everything being equal, the AUD/USD exchange rate could continue to edge lower in a descending channel pattern during...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Uptrend Likely To Continue

On Tuesday, the US Dollar surged by 84 pips or 0.66% against the Canadian Dollar. The currency pair breached the upper line of an ascending channel pattern at 1.2850 during Tuesday’s trading session. As for the near future, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher. A breakout through the...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD faces solid support at 1.3600 – UOB

Cable risks a deeper pullback to the 1.3600 region in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “GBP traded in a relatively quiet manner within a 1.3641/1.3692 range yesterday before closing largely unchanged at 1.3661 (+0.03%). Despite the quiet price actions, the underlying tone appears to have weakened and break of the 1.3640 support appears likely. Barring a surge in downward momentum, the August’s low near 1.3600 is unlikely to come into the picture. Resistance is at 1.3685 followed 1.3715.”
MARKETS
actionforex.com

The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

Germany’s house price index fell slightly in August despite the ECB flooding the economy with cheap money. But the situation is likely to start to change soon. The ECB will also start to reduce its asset purchase program to prevent the acceleration of inflation, which promises to be even higher amid Europe’s energy problems.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GER 40 Rebounds From Daily Support

The Dax 40 whipsaws due to the risk of contagion from Chinese real estate developer Evergrande defaulting. The tentative break of the daily support at 15050 has put leveraged buyers under stress. A combination of short-term profit-taking and buying-the-dips mentality has triggered a sharp rebound. 15520 is the first resistance...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD

EURUSD is trading at 1.1734; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1770 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1625. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1855. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1945.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Could Continue To Surge

On Monday, the US Dollar edged higher by 119 pips or 0.93% against the Canadian Dollar. The currency pair tested the upper boundary of an ascending channel pattern at 1.2850 during Monday’s trading session. By and large, the exchange rate could continue to trend higher during the following trading session....
CURRENCIES
themarketperiodical.com

Tron Price Analysis: Tron Bounces After Taking Support at the 50 Day MA.

Tron recovering after a sharp plunge today, 50 MA acted as support. Though the bears seem powerful for the time being, bulls still have the edge!. TRON/BTC is trading at 0.00000215 BTC with an intraday change of -2.28% while the TRON/ETH is trading at 0.00003072 ETH with an intraday change of -1.32%.
STOCKS
DailyFx

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Ready to Bounce Back

GBP/USD is bouncing in early trade Tuesday after its losses over the past week that were prompted largely by safe-haven buying of USD on fears that the Chinese property company Evergrande is on the brink of default. The rally in GBP/USD could well continue near-term and, even if it falters...
CURRENCIES
codelist.biz

Bitcoin bounces off 6-week low | news

Bitcoin price has rebounded from its one and a half month low of $ 40,200 earlier this morning to $ 43,000 on hopes that the impact of indebted construction company China Evergrande Group can be contained. The latest on-chain data is also raising market sentiment. According to Glassonde, Bitcoin cutters are piling up their supplies as the network’s hash rate continues to recover. Recent data showed that miners have hoarded 14,000 BTC worth about $ 600 million since February. The report also notes that miners will retain a greater portion of their rewards in 2020 and 2021 than in previous market cycles. Miners typically sell BTC to cover their expenses, including electricity and equipment. Bitcoin hash rate has risen from a local low of 90 exahashes in late June to 137 exahashes, but is still 34% below the record high of 184 exaches last hit in May.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Teases two-month-old triangle support below 1.3700

GBP/USD struggles to extend the first positive daily closing in last four. Bearish MACD, sustained trading below key horizontal area keeps sellers hopeful. GBP/USD seesaws around monthly low, after snapping a three-day downtrend the previous day. That said, the cable pair trades near 1.3665 by the press time of the initial Asian session on Wednesday.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

GBP/JPY Breakout Occurs

Downside risks dominated the GBP/JPY currency pair on Tuesday. As a result, the British Pound plunged by 138 pips or 0.91% against the Japanese Yen during Tuesday’s trading session. Given that a breakout has occurred, bearish traders could continue to drive the exchange rate lower during the following trading session....
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

XAU/USD Bounces Off Demand Zone

Gold surged thanks to a decline in Treasury yields. The precious metal had met stiff selling pressure at the triple top (1830) from the daily chart. Short-term sentiment has turned positive after a week-long consolidation above the demand area of 1780. The break above 1803 would prompt the bears to cover their bets. An overbought RSI may trigger a temporary pullback.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD finds support in 1.3800

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Clings to gains near session tops, around 1.3830-35 area. The GBP/USD pair built on its steady intraday positive through the first half of the European session and climbed to fresh daily tops, around the 1.3835 region in the last hour. The British pound got a minor lift...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/GBP: Support Turned Resistance At 0.8560

EUR/GBP is facing resistance near 0.8560 and 0.8570. There was a break below a major bullish trend line at 0.8575 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD must stay above 1.1780 to start a fresh increase. GBP/USD is holding gains above the main 1.3800 support zone. EUR/GBP Technical Analysis. The Euro failed...
MARKETS
investing.com

EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD Forecast

EUR/USD hits first resistance at 1.1810/20. Shorts need stops above 1.1835. USD/CAD remains in an erratic and random sideways trend for 2 months. I have no idea how to trade the pair!!!. GBP/CAD edged higher to the upper end of the 5 month range. Today’s Analysis. EUR/USD first resistance is...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Currency market: USD/CAD, CAD/CHF, CAD/JPY, EUR/USD

CAD/CHF as written Sunday, Long Anywhere or 0.7225 to target 0.7276. CAD/CHF yesterday traded straight to 0.7288 for + 46 pips from 0.7230. CAD/CHF dead stopped for the day at 0.7299. CAD/JPY Long Anywhere or 86.46 to target 87.19. CAD/JPY traded straight up to 87.07 or 52 pips. Deeply overbought...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD bounces off lows, holds steady above mid-0.7300s

AUD/USD found some support near the 0.7335 region on Monday amid the prevalent risk-on mood. Hawkish Fed expectations continued to underpin the USD and kept a lid on any further move up. Investors now look forward to this week’s important macro releases for a fresh directional impetus. The AUD/USD pair...
CURRENCIES

