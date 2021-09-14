Wheel Of Fortune Fans Are Not Happy About The New Music And Other Changes
For the last 40+ years, game show enthusiasts have regularly tuned into Wheel of Fortune to watch contestants vie for major cash and sweet prizes. It’s safe to say the veteran show, co-hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White, is a television institution at this point. But as the show enters its 39th season, it’s made a few cosmetic changes, including a new set and updated music. Unfortunately, fans aren’t exactly loving the alterations so far.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 1