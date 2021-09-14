Wheel Of Fortune Fans Are Not Happy About The New Music And Other Changes

While Jeopardy! has been in the (darkly tinged) spotlight lately for its problematic attempts to replace Alex Trebek, let's not forget that now-former executive producer Mike Richards was also overseeing Wheel of Fortune. In the aftermath of his exit, WoF has revealed a slew of changes and tweaks coming to Season 39, but thankfully none of them involved hosting substitutions, as both Pat Sajak and Vanna White have extended their contracts to stick with the hugely popular game show until at least 2024. Now let's go over what will be different when Season 39 premieres, including one element that's bothered Sajak for a while now.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO