CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Wheel Of Fortune Fans Are Not Happy About The New Music And Other Changes

By Erik Swann
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For the last 40+ years, game show enthusiasts have regularly tuned into Wheel of Fortune to watch contestants vie for major cash and sweet prizes. It’s safe to say the veteran show, co-hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White, is a television institution at this point. But as the show enters its 39th season, it’s made a few cosmetic changes, including a new set and updated music. Unfortunately, fans aren’t exactly loving the alterations so far.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Thornton
Person
Vanna White
Person
Pat Sajak
wegotthiscovered.com

A Perfect Choice For The New Jeopardy Host Has Been Criminally Overlooked

With it being reportedly “a sh-t show” trying to fist a new permanent host for Jeopardy!, there’s a perfect candidate that it seems has been completely overlooked during the entire process. With Mike Richards previously being chosen for his qualifications of being the show’s executive producer, it’s incredible that the man who brought Jeopardy! into the big leagues and won a record-breaking 43 Daytime Emmy Awards hasn’t even been considered.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Announces Pat Sajak’s Daughter Maggie Stepping Into Crucial Role

“Wheel of Fortune” underwent all kinds of changes this week, including a new role for host Pat Sajak’s daughter, Maggie. Maggie grew up on the “Wheel of Fortune” set, which her dad has helmed with Vanna White since the show’s start in 1981. Now, the 26-year-old will run the show’s social media accounts as its official social correspondent. According to TODAY, she’ll actually participate as an “online host,” conducting interviews with contestants and staff while also sharing exclusive videos.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Wheel Of Fortune Is Making Some Big Changes, Including One Detail That Has Always Bothered Pat Sajak

While Jeopardy! has been in the (darkly tinged) spotlight lately for its problematic attempts to replace Alex Trebek, let's not forget that now-former executive producer Mike Richards was also overseeing Wheel of Fortune. In the aftermath of his exit, WoF has revealed a slew of changes and tweaks coming to Season 39, but thankfully none of them involved hosting substitutions, as both Pat Sajak and Vanna White have extended their contracts to stick with the hugely popular game show until at least 2024. Now let's go over what will be different when Season 39 premieres, including one element that's bothered Sajak for a while now.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheel Of Fortune#Television#Ac#Theresahuslage#The Final Spin#Sci Fi
Best Life

See Pat Sajak's Daughter, Who's Joining the "Wheel of Fortune" Family

Pat Sajak has hosted Wheel of Fortune for 40 years, so it's the only job his children have ever seen him in. And now one of them is joining the show herself. Pat's daughter, Maggie Sajak, was recently hired to the Wheel of Fortune team as the show's online media consultant. Her mother is Pat's wife, photographer Lesly Brown. The couple also have a 30-year-old son, Patrick Sajak.
MUSIC
goodhousekeeping.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Fuming After Seeing the Latest Promos for Season 30

Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars is almost here, but some folks aren’t sure if they’ll tune in for the ABC competition show this year. Ahead of the milestone season, DWTS announced its complete 2021 cast on September 8, which includes celebrities like The Talk cohost Amanda Kloots, Bling Empire star Christine Chiu, Olympic gold medal gymnast Suni Lee and NBA star Iman Shumpert, among others. Later the same day that the roster was revealed, the show posted its first promo on Instagram and Twitter, and fans weren’t thrilled with what they saw.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Shows Pat Sajak and Vanna White Aged Gracefully as Ever in Before and After Pic

Wheel of Fortune stars Pat Sajak and Vanna White are living proof that you can look just as good if not even better than you did decades ago. Like a fine wine, the legendary game show duo seems to only get better with age. Though Sajak now sports a silver ‘do and White no longer has her feathered bangs, one thing has remained the same about the pair. They are still the warm and welcoming faces of America’s favorite game show.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White’s Dress Game Was Impeccable in Show’s New Season Return

“Wheel of Fortune” host Vanna White achieved her iconic status over the years for several reasons. Namely, because her fashion choices are always glamorous and impeccable. For almost 40 years, White’s dazzled audiences with her timeless looks on stage. From floor-length ball gowns to printed midi dresses, the “Wheel of Fortune” host has rocked them all. And we got to see a peek at all the classy outfits White wore this week for the show’s return.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
35K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy