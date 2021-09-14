Jon Bon Jovi to be honored at NYC’s Salute to Freedom Gala in November
New York City's Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum will honor Jon Bon Jovi this November 10 at its 2021 Salute to Freedom gala. Jon will receive the 2021 Intrepid Lifetime Achievement Award for his Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, which helps low-income individuals and veterans find affordable housing and shelter. The Foundation also runs three JBJ Soul Kitchen community restaurants that allow diners to work to pay for their meal, or give other diners the chance to pay for others' meals.wrup.com
