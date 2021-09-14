CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Jon Bon Jovi to be honored at NYC’s Salute to Freedom Gala in November

By Artist
wrup.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City's Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum will honor Jon Bon Jovi this November 10 at its 2021 Salute to Freedom gala. Jon will receive the 2021 Intrepid Lifetime Achievement Award for his Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, which helps low-income individuals and veterans find affordable housing and shelter. The Foundation also runs three JBJ Soul Kitchen community restaurants that allow diners to work to pay for their meal, or give other diners the chance to pay for others' meals.

wrup.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Trudeau’s party wins Canada vote but fails to get majority

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party secured victory in parliamentary elections but failed to get the majority he wanted in a vote that focused on the coronavirus pandemic but that many Canadians saw as unnecessary. Trudeau entered Monday’s election leading a stable minority government that wasn’t under...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Fox News

Gabby Petito case: Who are Brian Laundrie's parents?

FBI agents entered the Florida home of Christopher and Roberta Laundrie on Monday after a body was found Sunday in Grand Teton National Park that matched the description of missing woman Gabby Petito. Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiancé, has been reportedly missing since Sept. 14, with his parents filing a missing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Police: 2 shot at Virginia high school, suspect in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Two students were wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school and a suspect is in custody, police said Monday. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the side of his face at Heritage High School and a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg, Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said at a news conference. Both were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening, he said.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Bon Jovi
CNN

Biden set to address world leaders at the UN General Assembly

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday is set to deliver his first speech to the United Nations General Assembly since taking office, where he's expected to present his long-term vision for the global community, defend the withdrawal from Afghanistan and emphasize the importance of reestablishing alliances. Biden's appearance at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy