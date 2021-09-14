CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US military branches set deadline for members to be vaccinated against Covid-19

By Ellie Kaufman, Oren Liebermann
 6 days ago
(CNN) — Four US military branches have set deadlines for when active-duty, reserve and National Guard service members must be vaccinated against Covid-19. The deadlines set by the services follow Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's announcement at the end of August that all US military service members must be vaccinated after the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine received full authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

KFYR-TV

Air Force releases COVID-19 vaccine deadlines

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Air Force has now set deadlines for when military members need to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The plan released by Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall calls for active duty personnel to be vaccinated by Nov. 2. Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve Personnel must be...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Miami Herald

‘Matter of life and death.’ Army unveils COVID vaccine deadline for active-duty members

Active-duty members of the U.S. Army are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-December. The Army announced Tuesday that all active-duty units are expected to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 15 while Reserve and National Guard units are expected to be fully vaccinated by June 30, 2022. The plan complies with an Aug. 24 memo from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin that mandated COVID-19 vaccines for all U.S. service members.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Army Sets Deadlines for Soldiers to Be Vaccinated

Sep. 16, 2021 -- The U.S. Army says all active-duty soldiers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 15 and all Reserve and National Guard units must reach that status by June 30, 2022. Soldiers who don’t get vaccinated will be counseled by their superiors and could face administrative...
MILITARY
Army Times

Military COVID-19 deaths continue to spike but no fatalities among fully vaccinated

The military’s COVID-19 death count rose to 46 this week, as a surge that began in mid-August continues to escalate. The number of deaths has soared in the past two months. In mid-July, there had been 26 deaths, the first of which came in March 2020. As of Wednesday, 20 more troops had died, as SARS-CoV-2′s delta variant has ripped through much of the country, with new case numbers even higher than before vaccines became widely available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ajmc.com

US to Require Most Firms to Mandate Vaccination Against COVID-19

The Department of Labor rules will affect employers with 100 or more workers, news reports say. This story will be updated. Ahead of a speech by President Joe Biden later Thursday, news reports say the Department of Labor will unveil rules requiring all employers with 100 or more workers to mandate vaccinations against COVID-19 or have workers undergo weekly testing.
U.S. POLITICS
Salamanca Press

US military aids Idaho hospital amid COVID-19 surge

Amid the Idaho coronavirus surge, U.S. military personnel have been sent to a hospital in Coeur d'Alene to help treat a flood of infected patients. The state is now averaging more than 950 new cases a day, according Johns Hopkins University. (Sept. 8) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Defense chief orders new review of mistaken US drone strike

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a senior-level review of the investigation that found that 10 Afghan civilians, including seven children, were killed in an Aug. 29 U.S. drone strike in Kabul that the Pentagon initially said had killed an Islamic State fighter. The reviewer is to consider whether any military disciplinary action is warranted.Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday that Austin told the Air Force to appoint an officer at three- or four-star rank to review the Central Command investigation, which examined in detail the chronology of events leading to the tragedy. The main findings were that only...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNN

CIA warned children were possibly present seconds before US missile killed 10

Just after the US military launched a Hellfire missile to stop a white Toyota Corolla it believed to be an imminent threat to US troops leading the evacuation at the Kabul airport, the CIA issued an urgent warning: Civilians were likely in the area, including possibly children inside the vehicle, according to three sources familiar with the situation.
MILITARY
Honolulu Civil Beat

Air Force And Marines Team Up For First Trans-Pacific Reaper Drone Flights

The Marine Corps and the Air Force are teaming up for an exercise to fly MQ-9 Reaper drones from the mainland to Hawaii for the first time. Approximately 60 service members from Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, Creech Air Force Base in Nevada and Marine Corps Base Hawaii are slated to participate in the first Agile Combat Employment Reaper exercise from Sept. 8 to Oct. 8.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
