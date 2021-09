German automakers produced 53,221 EVs in July of this year. That works out to 21.7% of the total number of cars produced in Germany that month. In March of 2020, just 6.8% of new cars produced were EVs and in January of 2019, only 3.2% of new cars were electrics, according to Energy Monitor. That, folks, is what an EV revolution looks like. Keep in mind that the Tesla factory outside of Berlin is almost ready to start churning out finished cars, which will skew the production numbers even further in favor of electrics.

