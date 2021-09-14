We Adore Our Pumpkin Spice Candles. But is it True They’re Actually Toxic?

If you're reluctant to bid summer adieu, we have five words that'll make you swap your swimsuits for sweaters in no time: pumpkin spice hot chocolate bombs. These delectable treats have begun popping up on shelves at Target stores this month, and they look like the ideal way to kick off the cozy fall season. Wrapped in orange foil, each chocolatey sphere melts to reveal pumpkin spice-flavored hot chocolate mix and mini marshmallows when warm milk is poured on top. How many of these would we like to have in our cupboard at this very moment, you ask? In the famous words of Cady Heron from Mean Girls, "The limit does not exist!" If you need us, you can find us stocking up and enjoying one daily as we count down to Halloween — preferably in Target's viral ghost mug for maximum fall vibes.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO