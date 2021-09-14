CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

Mexico to give away 'El Chapo' safehouse in lottery

By ANDRÉS VILLARREAL
WDBO
WDBO
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BO8pR_0bvvyJeD00
Mexico Lottery Lottery tickets for sale are displayed in Mexico City, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Mexico's lottery is giving away property seized from drug lords a prizes, among them a house belonging to Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, on Wednesday's draw. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) (Fernando Llano)

CULIACAN, Mexico — (AP) — The house former drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán fled in 2014 when Mexican marines had him surrounded underwent some changes recently as the Mexican government prepared to give it away in a national lottery.

The surveillance cameras that covered every angle of the modest home’s exterior were removed. And the hole under a bathtub that Guzmán had slipped through to reach a network of tunnels was covered with a concrete slab.

The Associated Press was given access to the property in a quiet Culiacan neighborhood ahead of the lottery. In recent weeks, Mexico’s Institute to Return Stolen Goods to the People, known by its initials as INDEP, gave it a fresh coat of white paint inside and out and tiled over the spot in the bathroom where the tub and tunnel entry point had been.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been talking up the lottery of seized properties, but gave no mention to the history of this particular house. An expansive home in one of Mexico City’s swankiest neighborhoods and a private box at the famed Azteca Stadium have garnered more attention.

INDEP’s website lists it only as “Casa en Culiacán.” It’s about 2,800 square feet and located, perhaps appropriately, in a neighborhood called Libertad, or “Freedom.” The government values the two-bedroom home at $183,000.

The house had been abandoned for years and the marines did some damage when they searched it, so repairs were necessary.

Guzmán escaped that time through the tunnels, but his freedom lasted only days. On Feb. 22, 2014, the marines descended again, this time in a condo on the coast in Mazatlan.

By that time, Guzmán already had a reputation for daring escapes. He had slipped out of one of Mexico’s maximum-security prisons in 2001, allegedly in a laundry cart.

In July 2015, less than a year and half after his capture in Mazatlan, Guzmán slipped through a tunnel dug up to the drain in his cell’s shower and rode a motorcycle on tracks laid through a tunnel to escape another maxium-security Mexican prison.

The marines captured him again six months later in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, where he had been holed up in another unremarkable home.

Guzmán was extradited to the United States, tried, convicted and sentenced to life in prison in July 2019.

INDEP officials, who declined to be identified because they were not authorized to speak, said they were surprised the house was getting attention. It is not luxurious. There is no swimming pool, none of the ostentation that characterizes other narco properties in Sinaloa.

People nearby said they didn't know who their neighbor was.

“We never knew anything, we never knew who lived there, we never saw anyone,” said one neighbor, who quickly cut off the conversation. Many locals aren't interested in speaking of Guzmán or even saying his name in a place where the Sinaloa cartel remains powerful.

The house was well located for its previous purposes. There is a neighbor only on one side. On the other is a subterranean storm sewer — Culiacan built hundreds of kilometers of them to deal with torrential rains — which is where the bathroom tunnel connected to make Guzmán’s escape possible. A school is across the street.

On the morning of Feb. 17, 2014, the neighborhood was suddenly filled with the marines’ grey trucks. They blocked traffic. There was no doubt they were interested in the seemingly unremarkable house.

But they didn’t find Guzmán there. In fact, during his U.S. trial, a witness testified that Guzmán was not in any of the five houses marines searched, despite reports to the contrary at the time.

Five days later, the marines caught up to Guzmán 125 miles to the south in Mazatlan, where he was staying with his wife Emma Coronel and their twin daughters.

INDEP tried to auction off the home last year. It started the bidding at about $130,000. There were no takers.

Now, López Obrador is giving it away as part of the lottery, with the drawing scheduled for Wednesday, the day before Mexico celebrates its Independence Day. It’s the first time Mexico’s national lottery is giving away property. The proceeds are to go to Mexico’s Olympic athletes.

“This raffle is very important and I call on all the people, those who can help buying a ticket, or two or three,” López Obrador said at his daily news conference last week.

In downtown Mexico City, lottery ticket vendors said sales have been good.

Jorge López said he’s been selling 100 to 120 of the $12 tickets daily since last week. “Right now, it’s selling very well.” He said the value of the 22 prizes, many well above that of the Culiacan house, is drawing attention. Some people ask about who the properties’ previous owners were, but not many, he said.

Back in Culiacan, across town near the center, Ignacio Mariscal said he supports the lottery. “Those houses didn’t serve anyone; those people had them,” Mariscal said. “I see it as perfectly fine. It’s to help people in need.”

__

AP writer Christopher Sherman in Mexico City contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mexico holds LOTTERY for jailed drug kingpin El Chapo's former $183,000 home which had secret hatch under bath which he used to escape arrest in 2014

One lucky Mexico resident will this week win the $183,000 home that Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán escaped from in 2014 when the military came crashing through its doors. The house will be among numerous properties and personal belongings that the Mexican government seized from drug lords and will give away in a national lottery Wednesday.
LOTTERY
allthatsinteresting.com

El Chapo House That Once Contained A Secret Passageway Under The Bathtub Is Raffled Off By Mexican National Lottery

El Chapo's safe house in the Sinaloa capital of Culiacán is located across from a school with a neighbor on only one side and has been unoccupied since his 2014 escape. Currently serving a life sentence in the United States for kidnapping, drug trafficking, and murder, Joaquín Guzmán is best known as “El Chapo,” the former leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel. While he languishes behind bars, the Mexican government has raffled off a former safe house that El Chapo escaped in 2014.
LOTTERY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
El Chapo
sandiegouniontribune.com

Mexico gives drug lord Vicente Carrillo Fuentes 28 years

MEXICO CITY — A judge in Mexico has sentenced drug lord Vicente Carrillo Fuentes to 28 years in prison for organized crime, money laundering and weapons violations, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Carillo Fuentes was a former leader of the Juarez drug cartel, based in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, across...
PUBLIC SAFETY
chatsports.com

Mexico remains in first place after away tie against Panama

Mexico’s winning streak may have ended, but they will remain on top of CONCACAF’s qualification table after getting an away tie against Panama. Mexico struggled at first, but dominated the second half and finished the better team. While the Panamanian side has been the surprise of the competition, they faltered after using the same starting lineup for all three matches. Mexico will now wait until October where they have two key matches at home against Canada and Honduras and a tough away match against El Salvador, but will go in in prime position.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Safehouse#Mexican#The Associated Press#Culiacan#Indep#Marines
MySanAntonio

Migrant woman escapes from custody, falls to her death near the Rio Grande

A migrant died after escaping from the U.S. Border Patrol and falling off a cliff near the Rio Grande, according to authorities. At about 6 a.m. Sept. 3, a U.S. Border Patrol assigned to the Laredo South Station apprehended four migrants near the Rio Grande River about 1 ½ miles southeast of the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge.
LAREDO, TX
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Lottery
CBS DFW

Swarm Of Bees Attacks Migrant Family That Crossed Rio Grande Into Texas

EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a group of migrants from a swarm of bees near Penitas, Texas. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) A Honduran mother, who was part of the group attacked by swarming bees, advised agents she was separated from her two-year-old daughter, moments before being airlifted to a hospital for treatment. Agents acted on the information ensuing a search. A short time later, the daughter was encountered in good health within another group of migrants. On the night of Sept. 15, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents conducting riverine boat operations encountered a group of migrants that had just been attacked by a swarm of bees after crossing the Rio Grande near Penitas. In total, four of the 12 migrants were transported to medical facilities, all are expected to make a full recovery. This fiscal year, RGV agents have performed more than 1,000 rescues throughout the Rio Grande Valley, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

6-Year-Old Migrant From El Salvador Abandoned At Walmart Near Southern Border

EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Brownsville Police Department officers found a six-year-old migrant child from El Salvador abandoned at Walmart. Brownsville Border Patrol Station agents responded and determined the child he was in good physical health. He was transported to a Border Patrol facility where he provided the agents contact information for an aunt in Houston. Authorities are investigating the incident. As of the end of July, Rio Grande Valley agents have encountered more than 56,000 unaccompanied juvenile migrants this fiscal year. As of the end of July, Rio Grande Valley agents have encountered more than 56,000 unaccompanied juvenile migrants this fiscal year.
EDINBURG, TX
New York Post

‘This is an injustice’: Haitian deportees arrive back in home country

The first wave of Haitians deported from a massive encampment under a Texas bridge arrived back in their home country over the weekend, with some returning for the first time in years. The Biden administration began special expulsion flights to the Caribbean nation Sunday after nearly 15,000 migrants — the...
IMMIGRATION
cbs4local.com

Congressman explains why the sudden surge of migrants under bridge at Texas port of entry

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A congressman explains why a surge of migrants is stuck under a bridge of a port of entry in Del Rio, Texas. Rep. Tony Gonzales said he thinks the reason thousands of Haitian migrants are stuck under a bridge of a port of entry in south Texas is because the federal government is testing what will happen if Title 42 is eliminated.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito’s Father Releases Heartbreaking Photo After Her Body Was Potentially Found in Wyoming: ‘She Touched the World’

Wings spread and smiling wide, father Joseph Petito shares a beautiful image of Gabby Petito in life amidst the FBI’s heartbreaking Sunday findings. At 5:21 PM US Central time, Joseph Petito shared the following image to Twitter. Within, a heartbreak emoji and the caption “She touched the world” came minutes after the FBI’s press conference stating their findings.
WYOMING STATE
Jano le Roux

Thousands of undocumented immigrants are already in Texas

“They took my leader, they took my house, now we shall go to the promised land. We shall go to Texas,” Jean Baptiste, an undocumented refugee said before crossing the river into the United States. As hundreds remained camping beneath and around a bridge in Del Rio, a rural Texas community, Haitian migrants trying to flee poverty and hunger in their native country said they would not be discouraged by US intentions to send them back.
TEXAS STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
10K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy