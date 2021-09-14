CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Fortune 500 Company Expanding New Jersey Footprint And Starting Massive Hiring Event

By Diana Tyler
94.3 The Point
94.3 The Point
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Get ready for big business to boom here in the Garden State. A huge company is expanding in our backyard. You already know this, but the past couple of years haven't been easy on the job market. So many New Jerseyans were left jobless because of the pandemic - a quick Google search with information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows over 320,000 people to be exact, with the highest it ever was over 740,000. Insane. It's time for a change, and this is a welcome one.

943thepoint.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Hermitage company to hold hiring event

Hermitage-based company, Charlie's Specialties Inc. will be holding a hiring event on Tuesday, Sept. 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 2500 Freedland Rd. in Hermitage. The company is looking to fill the following positions:. - Full and part-time production line. - CDL (commercial drivers license) delivery driver. -...
HERMITAGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
CBS Miami

‘The Great Resignation’: COVID Making America’s Workforce Rethink Their Jobs

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – America’s workforce is shrinking. The so-called “Great Resignation” has stunned businesses and employers. Miami-based author and motivational speaker Bruce Terkel has a new book that dives into why business owners are having trouble hiring workers, and why workers are quitting their jobs in record number. A record four million people quit their jobs in April. according to the Labor Department. “Believe it or not, nearly two-thirds of U.S. workers are looking to change jobs or leave the workforce altogether,” explained Terkel, author of Is That All There Is. The book explores why workers, blue collar and white collar, are...
MIAMI, FL
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Amazon announces plans to hire additional 3,000 logistics employees as it further expands footprint

Amazon continues to provide full-time and part-time job opportunities in logistics as it expands its footprint in Kentucky. This week, the company announced an additional 3,000 local employment opportunities on top of the 40,000 corporate and technology jobs recently announced. The roles in fulfillment and transportation offer an average starting wage of more than $18 per hour—and up to $22.50 per hour in some locations.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jerseyans#Career Day A#Career Choice#Amazon Career Day#Amazon Creer
builtinchicago.org

Looking for a New Engineering Role? These Companies Are Hiring.

Summer vacations and long weekends haven’t slowed the Chicago tech scene down. Between funding and hiring, the spree of development is continuing into fall, with plenty of big goals on the horizon. With so much evolution to manage, honesty and supportive collaboration are key in maintaining a strong and cohesive...
CHICAGO, IL
franchising.com

Athletic Brewing Company Partners With Fleet Feet To Expand Its Retail Footprint

In-Store Events and Beer Sampling Highlight Three-Market Rollout. September 15, 2021 // Franchising.com // STRATFORD, CT AND SAN DIEGO, CA - Athletic Brewing Company, the leading non-alcoholic brewer in the United States, announced today that it partnered with run specialty retailer Fleet Feet to bring flagship brews Run Wild and Upside Dawn to running communities in three markets across the U.S. Beginning this month, Athletic Brewing’s non-alcoholic beer will be available in Fleet Feet’s Austin, Texas, Delray Beach, Fla., and Sacramento, Calif., stores.
STRATFORD, CT
bizjournals

New Jersey company inks commercial deal near Orlando International Airport

"These large, existing buildings are in incredible demand," David Murphy said. Now's your chance to recognize the top businesswomen in Central Florida. Nomination deadline: Nov. 18. Honorees will be recognized at a Feb. 17, 2022, event. Join Orlando Business Journal for the CEOs of the Year Awards celebration as we...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
CNN

Amazon will hire 125,000 workers, dangling $3,000 bonuses for some jobs

New York (CNN Business) — Amazon plans to hire 125,000 permanent warehouse and logistics workers in the United States ahead of the holiday shopping stretch, pledging higher wages, new benefits and sign-on bonuses for some of the jobs to draw staff in a tight labor market. Amazon (AMZN) said Tuesday...
BUSINESS
NJBIZ

Amazon to hire 8,700+ employees in more than 40 New Jersey cities, towns

The company, which is considered the largest job creator in the U.S., said Sept. 14 it is gearing up to offer more than 8,700 local employment opportunities throughout New Jersey, on top of 40,000 recently announced corporate and technology jobs. The roles in fulfillment and transportation offer an average starting...
BUSINESS
arlnow.com

Virtual Hiring Events Company Grows Amid Remote Work, Labor Shortages

Sponsored by Monday Properties and written by ARLnow, Startup Monday is a weekly column that profiles Arlington-based startups, founders, and other local technology news. Monday Properties is proudly featuring 1515 Wilson Blvd in Rosslyn. Founded in 2007, Clarendon-based Brazen experienced significant growth since the start of the pandemic. And it’s...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Resonate Blends To Acquire Lemon And Grass™ Cannabis Brand, Expanding Both Companies' Footprint In U.S. And Canada

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN), a cannabis & hemp-based holding company announced on Monday that it has signed a letter of intent to acquire all assets of the Florida-based lemon and grass™ cannabis wellness brand. The acquisition will expand Resonate’s market presence and national footprint through multi-state distribution and product-level synergies...
BUSINESS
businessalabama.com

Hometown Lenders expands national footprint

Huntsville-based Hometown Lenders (HTL) opened a branch in Gig Harbor, Washington, bringing its total locations to more than 100 in some 40 states. It’s the company’s fourth location in Washington. HTL has nine locations in Alabama. In expanding its business, “HTL selectively identifies and meticulously reviews established, well-respected mortgage lenders who have earned the trust…
GIG HARBOR, WA
KRGV

Brownsville aerospace company announces plans to start hiring by end of 2021

A new Brownsville company is looking for workers. Their mission? To transport products and people around the city using drones. On Monday, the city of Brownsville, along with aerospace company Paragon VTOL announced their plans to begin hiring by the end of 2021 and their new partnership with Texas Southmost College to train local talent.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy