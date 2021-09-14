CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treasury to release more rental aid to avert evictions

The Treasury Department said Tuesday it plans to award the remaining $13 billion in federal rental aid to states and localities that have been the most effective at delivering the assistance, in a new bid to speed up the housing rescue.

Houston, Philadelphia and New Orleans are among the cities expected to receive additional aid. State and local programs that have “substantially expended” their first round of funding and obligated at least 75 percent of their second round will be eligible for more money, Treasury said.

Congress authorized $46.5 billion in emergency rental assistance to keep tenants housed during the pandemic, but the program has been plagued by bottlenecks at the state and local level for months. Just over 10 percent of the total funding had been distributed to renters and landlords by the end of July. State and local governments have varied widely in their ability to quickly disburse the funds, with places like Texas far outpacing stragglers in South Carolina and New York.

The sluggish delivery of aid has become an even more urgent issue for the Biden administration after the Supreme Court last month struck down a nationwide eviction ban.

The new process will act as both carrot and stick, according to Treasury, by helping successful programs continue to meet community needs while laggards face the prospect of running out of money in the coming months.

The first $25 billion of rental assistance Congress passed in December has been fully allocated by Treasury to state and local programs. The department has also allocated $8.6 billion of the second tranche of funding, leaving about $13 billion still in federal coffers.

“Treasury is happy to provide these state and local government programs with additional resources to support Americans in need of rental assistance,” said Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo. “We are also committed to reallocating resources to ensure assistance reaches a struggling tenants and landlords during the pandemic.”

Nearly 50 grantees responsible for disbursing federal funds had spent more than 70 percent of their first allocations by July 31, according to the department.

Treasury highlighted a handful of jurisdictions it expects to give more money, including Houston and Harris County, Texas, which had disbursed 92 percent of its initial batch of funding by the end of July. Texas, a state with relatively few tenant protections, has emerged as an unlikely poster child for the program.

Philadelphia will also receive new funds, the department said, noting the city had built an efficient website and database that cross-references data with public housing authorities and local utility companies. The system was designed to reduce documentation requirements and make the application process easier.

Treasury also singled out New Orleans for its community-awareness efforts to engage small landlords; Leon County, Fla., for the simplicity of its application; and Des Moines, Iowa, for the way it designed its program, which is connected to the local court system and provides real-time support to tenants facing evictions, among others.

Gatlin Cribb
6d ago

Biden just throwing more taxpayer dollars away. when is this foolishness going to stop? this administration is bankrupting this country. we will never get out of this debt.

Robin Jung
6d ago

well I've paid my rent through all of this and my landlord is still putting my family of 4 ( 3adults,me 56 years old and my 5 year old granddaughter and my son and daughter)

foxbaltimore.com

An extra $600 stimulus check could be coming to these workers

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed the last big stimulus bill into law back in March. That law provided direct payments to most people ($1,400) as well as a slew of other tax changes that put money into peoples' pockets. It also temporarily expanded the federal Child Tax Credit. Now, there's more money coming to a specific set of workers uniquely affected by COVID-19. The money will go to farmworkers and meat packers. There's $700 million set aside for those workers. Some of the money - at least $20 million - will go to grocery store workers.
MyChesCo

Report: Renters at Risk as COVID-19 Safety Net Ends

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) released a report recently warning that millions of renters and their families may suffer previously avoided economic harms of the COVID-19 pandemic as federal and state relief programs end. The report, “Financial conditions for renters before and during the COVID-19 Pandemic,”...
Norfolk Daily News

Nebraskans face eviction as millions in aid sits unused

Alison Reents was packing the final few boxes onto her moving truck when the police cars screamed up to her rental home three weeks before Christmas. Officers closed down her residential street, threatening to take her into custody and cite her with trespassing. The alleged crime that started all this?...
HuffingtonPost

Some Landlords Would Rather Evict Tenants Than Accept Federal Rental Aid

Congress set aside $46 billion to cover rent for people struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic, but states and cities have so far distributed only a fraction of the funds. Some local governments lack the staff and the know-how to distribute the aid, and many have saddled renters with tough...
Motley Fool

Stimulus Check Update: 5 Reasons $2,000 Monthly Checks Are Essential

There are millions of Americans hanging on by their fingernails, but lawmakers have the power to improve the situation. Let's be upfront: There is little chance that Republicans in the House and Senate will vote to distribute more funds to the American people, despite the ongoing battle with COVID-19. Still, highly respected economists, Democratic lawmakers, and everyday people continue to advocate for additional financial assistance until the pandemic has reached its dark conclusion.
AOL Corp

If you're facing eviction, this last resort could buy you time: Attorney

Renters facing eviction should consider filing for bankruptcy in order to buy more time to make a financial decision, says consumer finance and tax attorney, George Tadross. “[Declaring bankruptcy] gets anywhere from, I would say, three to six months, which might not sound like a lot of time, but to be honest with you, it's a godsend,” Tadross said. This extra time can give those facing eviction time to sort out their finances and decide in which direction they wish to proceed, he added.
HuffingtonPost

In Jersey City, Federal Rental Aid Slowly Trickles Out The Door

President Joe Biden’s administration has been trying to make it as easy as possible for cities and states to get federal rental aid out to those who need it most. Officials have urged state and local governments to ditch excessive paperwork and take renters at their word that they’re facing financial hardship, instead of making them compile documents of proof.
MyStateline.com

Illinois renters in eviction court can now receive financial aid

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) – Tenants in eviction court can now apply for financial aid to keep a roof over their heads, thanks to the Rental Assistance Program. Landlords are required to let tenants know about the aid when giving an eviction notice. James Fieden, a Winnebago Rental Property Owner, said that he can not get some renters to fill out the paper work, with them skipping town before filling out the forms, leaving him with the debt.
The State Journal

Illinois launches rental assistance program for landlords, renters in eviction court

Without any certainty about when Illinois' eviction moratorium will end, the state is rolling out a new rental assistance program for landlords and tenants in eviction court. The Illinois Supreme Court issued an order Monday directing that information on a new $60 million Court-Based Rental Assistance Program will be provided to litigants in eviction court across the state outside of Cook County beginning Wednesday. Up to 12 months of past-due rent and three months of future rent can be paid for by the program.
