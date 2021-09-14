CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal judge blocks New York vaccine mandate for health care workers

 6 days ago
  • A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked New York state’s vaccine mandate requiring all medical workers to be partially inoculated by the end of September.
  • Judge David Hurd issued the order after a group of 17 health care professionals alleged in a lawsuit their constitutional rights were infringed.
  • The group argued the order did not allow for religious exemptions.

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked New York state’s vaccine mandate requiring all medical workers to be partially inoculated near the end of September.

Judge David Hurd issued the order after a group of 17 health care professionals alleged in a lawsuit their constitutional rights were infringed, arguing the mandate did not allow for religious exemptions, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued the order Aug. 28, which gave staff at hospitals and long-term care facilities, including nursing homes, adult care and other congregate care settings, unless exempt, until Sept. 27 to get their shots.

At the time, around 75 percent of 450,000 hospital workers and 68 percent of New York’s nursing home staff were fully vaccinated; 74 percent of the state's adult care facility workers had completed their vaccinations.

Hurd gave the state until Sept. 22 to respond to the lawsuit in federal court in Utica.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, under President Biden’s recent vaccine guidelines, is expected to issue a rule requiring vaccines for workers in most health care facilities that are reimbursed for treatments covered by Medicare and Medicaid.

The state was averaging 4,750 new daily cases and more than 2,800 daily hospitalizations as of Sept. 13. Approximately 69 percent of the state’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 62 percent are fully vaccinated.

Randy Oliveira
6d ago

wow someone actually upholding the law. people need to realise that an average of 70 people in the US alone are dieing per day right after taking these experimental vaccines. i for one will never put that poison in my body.

beckershospitalreview.com

Feds force the hand of hospitals rejecting vaccine mandates

The number of U.S. hospitals requiring COVID-19 vaccination for employees continues to grow through individual organization and state mandates. President Joe Biden unveiled new vaccine mandates Sept. 9 as part of his administration's strategy to combat the pandemic, and organizations that have held off on said they anticipate implementing requirements to comply.
Fox News

Hannity: Vacationing Biden orders vaccine mandate for Americans, none for thousands of illegal immigrants

In his Opening Monologue on Monday, Sean Hannity criticized the vacationing President Joe Biden as thousands of illegal immigrants continue amassing under the Acuna International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas – and as the administration seeks to enforce sweeping vaccine mandates on American citizens while offering those individuals who broke our laws to get here a glaring carveout from the edict.
State
New York State
Hr Morning

Lawsuit tries to block vaccine mandate: Court says …

A New Mexico federal judge refused to block a vaccine mandate for certain workers from going into effect. The court said data show the vaccines are safe and effective. It also said the vaccines provide immunity that “is significantly more robust than natural immunity gained following infection.”. Right now, the...
beckershospitalreview.com

Risk of nurses leaving too high to mandate vaccine, says Ballad Health CEO

Many healthcare workers are vaccinated against COVID-19, but others are refusing to do so as part of their employers' requirements. As a result, hospitals and health systems have lost employees, and one healthcare executive said a mandate could cost his 21-hospital system too many nurses. "We have about 6,000 nurses...
CBS Philly

Child Care Workers In New Jersey Must Be Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19, Or Face Weekly Testing, By Nov. 1

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Gov. Phil Murphy announced new COVID-19 rules for child care workers in New Jersey. Murphy signed an executive order Monday saying workers must get vaccinated against COVID-19 or face regular weekly testing. “Effective Sept, 24, all employees, students and children in a facility’s care ages 2 and over, and visitors must wear masks indoors, with limited exceptions,” Murphy said. Effective September 24th, all employees, students and children in a facility’s care ages two and over, and visitors must wear masks indoors, with limited exceptions. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) September 20, 2021   Child care workers need to get a second dose of a vaccine by Oct. 17 to meet the Nov. 1 deadline, or they must face regular testing. Watch New Jersey officials’ COVID-19 briefing below. Holding a COVID-19 briefing. WATCH: https://t.co/Ggdu0t2ajS — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) September 20, 2021
Black Enterprise

House Democrat Alma Adams Threatens To Vote Against Spending Bill If HBCUs Don’t Receive More Federal Aid

Representative Alma Adams (D-N.C.) is threatening to vote against President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending plan unless the package includes more federal aid for HBCUs. Last May, Adams was part of a bipartisan group of Senators penned a letter requesting more federal funds for HBCU schools. Now, more Democrats are beginning to face pressure over the massive spending plan’s lack of HBCU funds and Adams is leading the effort.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
The Independent

Don’t laugh too hard at the embarrassing failure of the Justice for J6 rally

The Justice for J6 rally, an event designed to make martyrs out of the violent insurrectionists that stormed the US Capitol on January 6th, was a fantastic failure as far as attendance goes. For all the weeks of media coverage leading into Saturday’s demonstration, fewer than 100 people bothered to show up for it. That’s even less than the estimated 700 people local and federal officials had warned might attend — and far less than the tens of thousands of supporters of former President Donald Trump who gathered on the Capitol on that fateful day in January.Rally organizers blamed...
TIME

I Can't Do My Job as a Pastor With Abortion Laws Like Texas' S.B. 8 in Place

As a Baptist pastor from a midsize Southern city in a conservative red state, I know firsthand who suffers when politicians attempt to limit the right of every person to determine whether, when and how to become parents. I also know how vital it is for people of faith to speak up in these religious spaces and show how strongly we disagree with government officials who would play politics with the health and well-being of people from our communities.
Best Life

99 Percent of COVID Cases in the U.S. Have This in Common, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought more change to our daily lives than any other event in living memory. But strangely, the very virus that's responsible for all that change has also evolved significantly since its earliest days as well. As each new strain of the novel coronavirus has brought new challenges, they've also raised new concerns about tackling the next phase of the virus's spread. And now, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the one common trait among 99 percent of all new COVID-19 cases across the U.S. is that they were caused by the Delta variant.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

No state fines for nursing home with black mold, sleeping workers and no nurse on duty

No state fines are being imposed against an Iowa nursing home where employees slept on duty, where a resident had to call 911 for medical assistance, and where widespread mold was uncovered last month. After fielding seven complaints about conditions at the QHC-Mitchellville nursing home in Polk County, state inspectors visited the home in July […] The post No state fines for nursing home with black mold, sleeping workers and no nurse on duty appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
