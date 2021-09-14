CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

FOREX-Dollar falters after U.S. inflation rise eases, safe-haven yen, franc up

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

* U.S. inflation rises less than expected in August * Fed may have flexibility on tapering, analyst says * Risk appetite down as U.S. stocks, yields fall * Safe-haven currencies -- yen and Swiss franc -- rise vs dollar (Adds new comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The dollar fell against major currencies on Tuesday after data showed a less-than-expected rise in U.S. inflation last month, creating uncertainty about the timing of the Federal Reserve's tapering of asset purchases. Several Fed officials have suggested the U.S. central bank could reduce its buying of debt securities by the end of the year, but said an eventual interest rate hike would not happen for some time. The Fed will hold a two-day monetary policy meeting next week, with investors keen to find out whether a tapering announcement will be made. Tapering tends to benefit the dollar as it suggests the Fed is one step closer toward tighter monetary policy. It also means the central bank will be buying fewer debt assets, effectively reducing the number of dollars in circulation. Data on Tuesday showing the U.S. consumer price index, excluding the volatile food and energy components, edged up just 0.1% last month has raised doubts about tapering this year, some analysts said. August's core CPI rise was also the smallest gain since February and followed a 0.3% rise in July. The so-called core CPI increased 4.0% on a year-on-year basis after gaining 4.3% in July. "The softer inflation prints caused investors to push back on bets that the Fed could move sooner to taper bond purchases. Easing inflation would take the heat off the Fed to move prematurely," said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index. She also cited U.S. core producer prices (PPI) data for August released last week, which also rose at a slower pace. Excluding the food, energy and trade services elements, producer prices rose 0.3% last month, the smallest gain since last November. The so-called core PPI shot up 0.9% in July. "So the evidence does appear to be building that peak inflation has passed. That said, supply chain bottlenecks are expected to persist for a while so it's unlikely that either PPI or CPI will drop dramatically or rapidly," Cincotta added. In afternoon trading, the dollar index was slightly down at 92.601, moving away from a more than a two-week high on Monday. The euro was flat against the dollar at $1.1807. Risk appetite soured on Tuesday as well, with Wall Street shares down while U.S. Treasury prices were up sharply, pushing yields lower. Investors looked past decelerating inflation and focused on uncertainties about U.S. growth now clouded by the economic impact of the Delta variant. Against the safe-haven Swiss franc, the dollar dropped 0.4% to 0.9189 francs. Versus another safe-haven, the Japanese yen, the dollar fell 0.4% to 109.615 ye In other currencies, the Australian dollar fell to a two-week low after Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe painted a very dovish policy outlook with no rate hikes on the horizon until 2024. The Aussie dollar was last down 0.7% at US$0.7319. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was last up 3.1% at $46,400 . Ether changed hands at $3,344 , up 1.9%. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 2:57PM (1857 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.6000 92.6260 -0.01% 2.911% +92.6650 +92.3210 Euro/Dollar $1.1809 $1.1810 -0.01% -3.35% +$1.1846 +$1.1801 Dollar/Yen 109.6250 110.0050 -0.34% +6.10% +110.1550 +109.5300 Euro/Yen 129.44 129.91 -0.36% +1.99% +130.1900 +129.4300 Dollar/Swiss 0.9192 0.9224 -0.35% +3.90% +0.9228 +0.9182 Sterling/Dollar $1.3816 $1.3841 -0.17% +1.13% +$1.3912 +$1.3815 Dollar/Canadian 1.2682 1.2642 +0.33% -0.40% +1.2686 +1.2602 Aussie/Dollar $0.7319 $0.7373 -0.73% -4.86% +$0.7373 +$0.7316 Euro/Swiss 1.0855 1.0888 -0.30% +0.44% +1.0904 +1.0855 Euro/Sterling 0.8545 0.8530 +0.18% -4.39% +0.8549 +0.8511 NZ $0.7088 $0.7118 -0.44% -1.31% +$0.7151 +$0.7084 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.6450 8.6480 -0.21% +0.49% +8.6490 +8.5775 Euro/Norway 10.2120 10.2062 +0.06% -2.44% +10.2210 +10.1527 Dollar/Sweden 8.6040 8.6076 +0.04% +4.97% +8.6145 +8.5543 Euro/Sweden 10.1603 10.1560 +0.04% +0.83% +10.1740 +10.1300 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengalaru; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Paul Simao)

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US markets suffer sharpest drop since mid-May in losses sparked by China refusal to bail out indebted property developer

Wall Street has suffered its sharpest drop since May as the S&P 500 fell 1.7 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 614 points, or 1.8 per cent. The tech-focused Nasdaq also fell 2.2 per cent in a wild day of trading sparked by a number of emerging risks, including the prospect that one of China’s largest property developers may default on hundreds of billions of dollars of debt.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Core Inflation#Franc#Yen#Fed#The Federal Reserve#City Index#U S Treasury#Japanese#Australian#Reserve Bank Of Australia#Aussie Dollar
MarketRealist

Here Are the U.S. Stocks To Avoid if Evergrande Collapses

The Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese property developer Evergrande collapsed yet again on Sep. 20. The company is having trouble servicing its $300 billion debt burden. Many U.S. investors are wondering what Evergrande's collapse would mean for U.S. stock markets, especially the steel sector. Article continues below advertisement. This isn't...
STOCKS
oilandgas360.com

Oil falls below $75 on risk-averse mood, dollar’s gain

LONDON -Oil fell below $75 a barrel on Monday as rising risk aversion weighed on stock markets and boosted the U.S. dollar, although crude pared earlier losses on signs that some U.S. Gulf output will stay offline for months due to storm damage. The dollar, seen as a safe haven,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle lower, pressured as concerns over Evergrande feed risk-off sentiment

Oil futures settled lower on Monday, as concerns over a possible collapse of Chinese property developer Evergrande fed risk-off sentiment, pulling U.S. and global stock markets sharply lower. "Evergrande's woes are threatening the outlook for the world's second largest economy and making some investors question China's growth outlook and whether it is safe to invest there," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery fell $1.68, or 2.3%, to settle at $70.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

Dow tumbles 900 points as Wall Street's fears turn to China

New York (CNN Business) — The Dow and the broader US stock market fell sharply Monday as Chinese real estate conglomerate Evergrande's debt crisis made American investors uneasy. Stocks sank deep into the red at the opening bell and continued to slide throughout the day. The Dow (INDU) dropped more...
STOCKS
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields tumble as Evergrande fears boost safe-haven appeal

(Adds record in reverse repo facility, fresh prices) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, Sept 20 - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday as fears that property developer China Evergrande Group might default deepened a global equity sell-off and spurred investors to buy safe-haven bonds. Treasury prices rallied, pushing yields on the benchmark 10-year note down 6.4 basis points to 1.3057% as the main stock indexes on Wall Street fell more than 2%. Shares in Hong Kong-listed Evergrande plunged as much as 19% to more than 11-year lows, raising concerns about the health of China's economy and the potential impact on other markets. Evergrande has been scrambling to raise funds to pay its lenders, suppliers and investors, with regulators warning that its $305 billion of liabilities could spark broader risks to the financial system if not stabilized. Bond prices rose and their yields fell further as stocks sold off, but the reaction in Treasuries was still muted as bond traders already were positioned for a sell-off, Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, said. The 10-year yield on Friday hit two-month highs as investors anticipated major central banks would start providing clues about tapering during a busy week for policy-setters, including the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting starting Tuesday. "A lot of people that are not yet willing to buy in front of the FOMC on Wednesday. It just seems like a low payoff event because if you think about it, what could send rates fundamentally lower from here?" Vogel said. "There's possible upside in buying today, particularly if China comes back ... to support its markets overnight," he said. "Then you've got some downside risk to committing here today." Tom Simons, money market economist at Jefferies LLC, said the severity of risk that Evergrande poses may be overblown as many people outside of China were unfamiliar with the company's problems before last week. "Evergrande, frankly, to me feels more like a topic of conservation than a salient market risk," Simons said. "At the end of the day, China is not going to allow this to spiral out of control." The 30-year Treasury bond yield dropped 6.6 basis points to 1.8444%. Analysts expect the Fed to open the door to reducing its monthly bond purchases while tying any actual change to U.S. job growth. "In order to get a November announcement, there probably needs to be a hint of that in the statement that’s coming out this week," Simons said. The Fed's reverse repo facility, which offers approved money managers the option to lend money overnight to the U.S. central bank in return for Treasury collateral, set a record $1.224 trillion on Monday. Borrowing rates in the overnight repurchase agreement market were at five basis points. A record amount in the reverse repo speaks to an abundance of cash in bank coffers with nowhere to go. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 108.8 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1 basis points at 0.216%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.482%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.305%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.31% a year for the next decade. September 20 Monday 2:37PM New York / 1837 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.03 0.0304 -0.008 Six-month bills 0.045 0.0456 0.000 Two-year note 99-211/256 0.2158 -0.010 Three-year note 99-198/256 0.4515 -0.021 Five-year note 99-172/256 0.8179 -0.048 Seven-year note 100-30/256 1.1074 -0.060 10-year note 99-124/256 1.3057 -0.064 20-year bond 99-88/256 1.7893 -0.067 30-year bond 103-152/256 1.8431 -0.067 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 11.00 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 10.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 3.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -24.00 -1.00 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Stefano Rebaudo in London; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe, Lisa Shumaker and Alexander Smith)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

185K+
Followers
210K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy