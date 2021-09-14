Darius Rucker Gets the Fans Going with His ‘Mount Rushmore of Sports Teams’

On Tuesday (September 14th) Darius Rucker took to his Twitter account to share his official “Mount Rushmore of Sports Teams.” The country superstar asked his Twitter followers to share their own athlete picks.

“And to all u guys. Who is on the Mt. Rushmore of your sports team,” Darius Rucker asked in a post. He also tagged the NFL, NBA, and MLB. “All college sports. Not this whole league. Just your teams.”

Rucker named Dan Marino, Barry Larkin, George Rogers, and Dirk Nowitzki to his team originally. But then posted another tweet and wrote, “Didn’t include @TigerWoods because I was thinking teams. But of course Tiger!!!”

Rucker’s followers gave some interesting answers to his question. One Twitter user wrote, “Drew Brees – Cal Ripken – Tiger Woods – Pistol Pete Mavarich – Randy Johnson.”

Another Rucker follower then added, “Boston Bruins – Bobby Orr Boston Red Sox – @davidortiz Boston Celtics – Bill Russell @PatsNationTM Tom Brady.”

Darius Rucker’s 12th Annual ‘DARIUS & FRIENDS’ Event Raises More Than 410,000 For St. Jude

Last month, Darius Rucker announced that the 12th annual ‘DARIUS & FRIENDS’ event raised $2.5 million for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. The total amount that the ‘DARIUS & FRIENDS’ event has surpassed $2.5 million. Rucker told the Tennessean ahead of the 12th annual event, “You see these kids who are sick, and they’re so happy to be there. Because their caregivers are so loving and giving them.”

Rucker also said that he didn’t realize that St. Jude does not bill any of the patients. “That blew me away. I was like, ‘We’ll figure out some way to help you guys as much as I can.’”

‘DARIUS & FRIENDS’ is typically labeled as an unofficial kick-off to CMA Fest. It was hosted in 2020 virtually due to health concerns. But this year it returned to the Ryman Auditorium this year. Those featured in this year’s lineup were Jason Aldean, Brothers Osbourne, John Daly, Keb’ Mo’, Runaway June, and Elvie Shane.

During the event, Rucker welcomed legendary golf John Daly to the stage. They performed “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” and then Rucker sang “Homegrown Honey” and “If I Told You.” He also played Hootie & the Blowfish hit “Hold My Hand.”

Prior Guest of ‘DARIUS & FRIENDS’ are Lauren Alaina, Brooks & Dunn, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Sheryl Crow, and Ashley McBryde. The event was supported by spouses PGA Tour, CDW, Hendrix Enterprises, UMG, CAA, A.O. Smith, AMD, Arrow, and Intel.

Rucker Head Out For 2021 Tour

Meanwhile, Darius Rucker is now preparing for his upcoming shows in Washington. His first stop will be on September 24th at the Northern Quest Casino in Airway Heights, Washington. On September 25th, he will perform at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, Washington. And on September 26th, he’ll be at the Cowlitz Ballroom in Ridgefield, Washington.

Other stops on Rucker’s tour are in Cincinnati, Ohio; Jacksonville, Florida; and Tampa, Florida. He’ll also be heading to Europe, with stops in Dublin, Ireland and London, England.