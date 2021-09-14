Endorsement for Paul Heroux, candidate for mayor

I write to endorse Paul Heroux for re election as mayor of the City of Attleboro. There are many reasons I support Heroux. One of the most important issues to me is the environment. He works tirelessly to get all of us to understand that there are things big and small we can all do to better the planet — for example: encouraging proper recycling, LED streetlights, the use of solar power where possible and the simple act of picking up trash in our own neighborhoods. Heroux was also one of the first in our area to ban plastic bags in grocery stores. Important to me as a grandparent of a special needs child, he also established a commission on disabilities and provided a special education stabilization fund. For these reasons, I will be voting for Heroux for mayor. I hope you will, too!