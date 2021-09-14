CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico to give away ‘El Chapo’ safehouse in lottery

Cover picture for the articleCULIACAN, Mexico (AP) — The house that former drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán fled in 2014 when Mexican marines had him surrounded has undergone some changes. The surveillance cameras that covered every angle of the exterior have been removed. And the hole Guzmán slipped through to reach an escape tunnel has been covered with a concrete slab. It’s also gotten a fresh coat of white paint inside and out as the government prepares to give it away at a nationwide lottery of properties seized from narcos. There’s even new tile over the spot where the tunnel began.

