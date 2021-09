Judge went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Mets. Judge cranked a solo home run off Taijuan Walker in the second inning. It was the second of back-to-back long balls and the third of the inning. Prior to Saturday, the outfielder was in a bit of a cold spell, batting just .176 over eight games. On the season, he is slashing .294/.378/.538, leading the Yankees with 32 homers, 79 RBI and 75 runs scored in 551 plate appearances.

