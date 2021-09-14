CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
REPORTS: Comedian Norm Macdonald has died at the age of 61

By Dave Bondy
nbc25news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, Calif. — Norm Macdonald the actor, writer and Saturday Night Live star has died after a battle with cancer per Variety. Variety also reports, after exiting “SNL,” Macdonald created “The Norm Show” with Bruce Helford on ABC, which ran from 1999 until 2001. The comedian starred as Norm Henderson, an NHL player who is banned for life because of gambling and tax evasion, so he must perform five years of community service as a social worker. The cast included Laurie Metcalf, Ian Gomez, Max Wright, Artie Lange and Faith Ford, and the show ran for three seasons.

