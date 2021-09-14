‘Deadliest Catch’: Why Sig Hansen Thought Show Would Be a ‘One-Hit Wonder’ Documentary

When Sig Hansen first got the call to star on Deadliest Catch, he didn’t think the show would last very long. Obviously, not every occupation would make a great reality show. But Hansen’s career is no desk job. Hansen and his crew amid the Northwestern spend long days and sleepless nights pining after the elusive crustaceans.

Still, in the eyes of the seasoned captain, he didn’t think too many viewers would want to watch him haul crab pots out of the icy waters off the coast of Alaska.

To fans of the electrifying show, this might come as a shock. After all, Hansen and other Deadliest Catch stars have to brave some of the harshest conditions Mother Nature can throw at them in the middle of the sea. Not to mention, they have to handle huge 600-pound pots and heavy machinery all while battling huge waves lapping over the sides of the vessel. If this is boring, surely fans would like to know what the salty captain considers exciting.

Despite the thrills of the high seas, Hansen believed at first that people just wouldn’t take interest in his profession. And he had just as much confidence in his on-screen personality as he did in his audience’s interest in the industry.

“I was flabbergasted someone had heard of the industry and wanted to do it,” the Deadliest Catch captain told Media Village. “I knew it would be a one-hit-wonder; that’s what I figured. This should be a documentary. I never expected the Hansen brothers on the show. We were the shyest people out there, and we got to do a show.”

‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Describes Audition for the Show

Perhaps the Deadliest Catch star figured that with the hours of downtime spent navigating the waters or hanging out below deck, there just wasn’t enough action to fill an hour-long episode. Or maybe he thought viewers would rather spend their time eating crabs rather than watching crews catch them. Either way, Hansen’s hesitations about the show made him even more nervous for his audition with the show’s producers.

Once a reserved captain, Hansen didn’t have any experience in front of professional cameras. So, before heading to meet the Deadliest Catch team, the soon-to-be star bought a bottle of cheap liquor and sipped his nerves away.

“With the alcohol came courage,” Hansen shared. “The next thing you know, they hired me and my brothers.”

Thankfully for the angler, the meeting would take place at a bar by the waterfront, where he could reignite his courage if needed.

“I thought it was just for an interview. We had lubricated ourselves, and by the time they talked to us and pulled out a camera, we were half in the bag, just being ourselves,” the Deadliest Catch star said.