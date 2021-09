The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fall River will not be issuing letters for religious exemptions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. “The Diocese of Fall River will not be granting religious exemptions to receiving a vaccine against COVID-19,” the Most Reverend Edgar M. da Cunha wrote in a letter. “To do so would be contrary to the Church’s guidance on COVID-19 vaccination and our expressed collective responsibility to protect and ensure the health of all in our communities.”

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO