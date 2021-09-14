‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan and His Wife Nicole Are As Cowboy As They Come in New Horseback Pics

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and his wife Nicole look like proper cowboys in new horseback pics. Nicole posted the photo in partnership with American Hat company, and the two look awesome. Taylor Sheridan is responsible for creating and writing Yellowstone and has a massive year ahead of him, so it’s nice to see him get to chill for a second.

“Excited about Bosque Ranch’s new partnership with American Hat Company [smiley face with cowboy hat emoji] Thanks for keeping the sun off our faces in style!” Nic Sheridan wrote.

Taylor especially is gearing up for a crazy fall. He has not one, but two new shows coming out on top of the fourth season of Yellowstone finally premiering.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 is Coming in November

Yellowstone season 4 is the first of Taylor Sheridan’s projects set for release this year. While fans of Yellowstone expected it to air its fourth season this summer, summer quickly came and went with no word on the hit series.

The show comes back with an epic two-hour premiere on November 7th. Fans will learn the fate of multiple characters who were put directly in harm’s way after a nail-biting season 3 finale that aired over a year ago. But Yellowstone fans should prepare themselves for more than just season 4 this year.

A Prequel Series Starring Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliot is in the Works

This December, a prequel series called 1883 is coming to Paramount. The show will follow an early generation of Duttons as they trek on a difficult journey west. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will play James and Margaret Dutton while Sam Elliot will play their seasoned guide. Billy Bob Thorton also recently joined the cast.

Sam Elliot described the excitement behind a project like 1883 perfectly.

“It all starts with the writing, and Taylor Sheridan is a brilliant writer,” he said in a statement. I think the western genre speaks clearly to both of us. The classic struggles of man against man, man against nature, and man against himself. It’s all there, in 1883, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

With what seems like a limitless budget, 1883 is set to be an epic. The set pieces alone are enough to raise eyebrows. Production had 30 authentic Wagon trains built for the series. Not only that, but they built an authentic 1800s town near Fort Worth. The show is currently in production.

Taylor Sheridan also has another show, Mayor of Kingstown, coming out a week after Yellowstone season 4 airs. Mayor of Kingstown will follow a powerful family who profits off of the private prison industry in Michigan. While it has a very different setting than Yellowstone, it’s set in the same reality the Duttons live in.

For Yellowstone fans and fans of Taylor Sheridan’s work, this is going to be an epic end to 2021.