Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit to Release ‘Georgia Blue’ Benefit Album in October

American guitarist Norman Blake is one of the great unsung heroes of 20th-century folk music. Over the course of his lengthy career, he’s been at the forefront of multiple revivals of American roots music, from his work in the late 60s and 70s as the house guitarist for Johnny Cash and his playing on Bob Dylan’s Nashville Skyline, to his work creating newgrass with the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and in the 2000s reinventing bluegrass for a new generation with T Bone Burnett on the O Brother Where Art Thou soundtrack. Even with the glitz, glamor, and prestige, including nine Grammy nominations, Blake has held steadfast to the idea that the music should remain as humble as his own aspirations. And though he’s recently undergone a kind of personal renaissance – releasing five albums in the last ten years for the same label, Plectrafone Records – he’s done this work entirely by hand, recording in and around his rural home in the hinterlands of Georgia.

MUSIC ・ 23 HOURS AGO