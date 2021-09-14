CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit to Release ‘Georgia Blue’ Benefit Album in October

By Hilary Saunders
No Depression
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in November, during the tension-riddled time between Election Day and Results Day, the guitar-wielding, Twitter-hot-take-firing Jason Isbell posted a bold claim on the bird app: “If Biden wins Georgia I’m gonna make a charity covers album of my favorite Georgia songs.”. True to his word, Isbell and his band,...

www.nodepression.com

Comments / 0

Related
wklw.com

Jason Isbell Coming to Pikeville

Visit the Community Trust Bank Box Office or Ticketmaster.com. There are updated health and safety requirements to attend the JASON ISBELL and the 400 UNIT show at The Appalachian Wireless Arena on December 12, 2021. With the number of COVID-19 cases rising due to the Delta Variant, all attendees of...
PIKEVILLE, KY
Stereogum

Watch Jason Isbell Play Jason Isbell On Billions

Billions, Showtime’s popular series about charismatic hedge-fund assholes, resumed its fifth season Sunday after a break of more than a year. The show has been known to feature musicians appearing as themselves — one time the aforementioned hedge-fund assholes took a private jet to a Metallica concert, for instance — and they brought in another artist for their midseason premiere. This time it was acclaimed country-rocker Jason Isbell, who also has a role in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Killers Of The Flower Moon. On Billions, he was cast in the role of Jason Isbell.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
AL.com

The story behind Jason Isbell’s custom Fender guitar

He’s famous for what he does with words, but Jason Isbell can make magic with a guitar too. And while technology doesn’t yet allow you to download Isbell’s songwriting skills, you can buy one of his guitars. Fender’s Jason Isbell Custom Telecaster is a fresh personal twist on the Tele, that eternally malleable Leo Fender design which dates back to at least 1950.
MUSIC
No Depression

Metallica Flips the Cover Album Script With Renditions from Isbell, Stapleton, and More

Cover songs and Metallica go together like black denim and whiskey. Early on in their 40-year career, the Bay Area thrashers put together their infamous The $5.98 EP — Garage Days Re-Revisited, which features covers of some of their favorite tracks from bands like Diamond Head, Killing Joke, and Misfits. Then about 10 years later, in 1998, they reissued the EP along with a compilation of even more cover songs in the double album Garage Inc., in which they expanded their repertoire and covered Bob Seger, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, and even Lynyrd Skynyrd.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Paul White
Person
Chris Thile
Person
Adia Victoria
Person
Vic Chesnutt
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Jason Isbell
Person
Béla Fleck
Person
Amanda Shires
Person
James Brown
Person
Otis Redding
Person
Gladys Knight
Person
Julien Baker
NPR

Enter 'The Metallica Blacklist': St. Vincent And Jason Isbell On The Black Album

Metallica's "Enter Sandman" changed the landscape of rock music after the release of the band's self-titled record in 1991. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the iconic album, they are releasing The Metallica Blacklist: a compilation that features over 50 different artists covering songs from the record affectionately known as "The Black Album."
MUSIC
wiltonbulletin.com

Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell to Perform at 2021 Americana Awards

Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile, and Allison Russell are among the performers at the 2021 Americana Honors and Awards, set for September 22nd. The annual celebration of roots music leads off this year’s AmericanaFest, which runs through September 25th in Nashville and will welcome those who can show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Detail New Covers Album for Charity

Back in November, Jason Isbell tweeted, “If Biden wins Georgia I’m gonna make a charity covers album of my favorite Georgia songs…. And damn is that gonna be fun.” Isbell and his band the 400 Unit have now made good on the promise, revealing the details of Georgia Blue. The full-length is out October 15 and includes covers of songs by Cat Power, Otis Redding, Indigo Girls, the Allman Brothers Band, Gladys Knight & The Pips, and more. Below, hear a cover of R.E.M.’s “Driver 8” and find the tracklist and album cover.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Adia Victoria – “You Was Born To Die” (Feat. Jason Isbell, Margo Price, & Kyshona Armstrong)

In a couple of days, the Nashville singer Adia Victoria will release A Southern Gothic, her new album of cinematic, atmospheric blues. Victoria recorded the LP last year during quarantine, while listening to old Alan Lomax field recordings and thinking about the history of American music. We’ve already posted the early single “Magnolia Blues,” and now Victoria has shared her version of “You Was Born To Die,” an old blues song most associated with Blind Willie McTell. In her version of the song, Victoria had help from some friends.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Blue#Allmans#Southeastern Records#New Directions#Ryman Auditorium#R E M#Drivin N Cryin#Cat Power#The Black Crowes#Indigo Girls#Gladys Knight The Pips#The Allman Brothers Band
undertheradarmag.com

Adia Victoria Shares Video for New Song “You Was Born to Die” (Feat. Margo Price, Jason Isbell)

Adia Victoria has shared a new song, “You Was Born to Die,” featuring Kyshona Armstrong, Margo Price, and Jason Isbell. The song is a cover of a 1930’s blues song by Blind Willie McTell, and it is the latest single release from Victoria’s upcoming third studio album, A Southern Gothic, which will be out this Friday (Sept. 17) via Canvasback. Watch the Joey Brodnax-directed video for “You Was Born to Die” below.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Guitar
xpn.org

Jason Isbell and Kathleen Edwards make a formidable return to Philly at The Met

The packed Met was my first (big) show in 18 months, and it was sensory overload on many levels. A physical vaccination card or printed copy was required for entry, and the 3500 who filed into the venue also had a mandatory mask requirement. I had assumed that this hurdle would keep some of the crowd home, but that was not the case.
MUSIC
No Depression

THROUGH THE LENS: ND’s Guide to AmericanaFest 2021 – A Year for Discovery

Brandi Carlile - 2021 Americana Music Association Awards Nominee - Photo by Amos Perrine. After being forced into an online-only format last year, the Americana Music Association’s AmericanaFest and Honors & Awards show are back in full force this year, albeit with some added precautions. The Honors & Awards show...
ENTERTAINMENT
Smithsonian

American Folk Great Norman Blake to Release New Album Day By Day, Out October 22nd

American guitarist Norman Blake is one of the great unsung heroes of 20th-century folk music. Over the course of his lengthy career, he’s been at the forefront of multiple revivals of American roots music, from his work in the late 60s and 70s as the house guitarist for Johnny Cash and his playing on Bob Dylan’s Nashville Skyline, to his work creating newgrass with the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and in the 2000s reinventing bluegrass for a new generation with T Bone Burnett on the O Brother Where Art Thou soundtrack. Even with the glitz, glamor, and prestige, including nine Grammy nominations, Blake has held steadfast to the idea that the music should remain as humble as his own aspirations. And though he’s recently undergone a kind of personal renaissance – releasing five albums in the last ten years for the same label, Plectrafone Records – he’s done this work entirely by hand, recording in and around his rural home in the hinterlands of Georgia.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy