Apple reveals iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

By Sarah Dewberry
Fox17
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newest Apple iPhone has arrived. On Tuesday, Apple revealed its iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, among other device announcements at its virtual event. The company announced that iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max would come in four finishes, including graphite, gold, silver, and the all-new sierra blue.

