Books & Literature

2021 Booker Prize Shortlist

locusmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe six-title shortlist for the 2021 Booker Prize has been announced, and includes Bewilderment by Richard Powers (Norton). The £50,000 prize is “open to works by writers of any nationality, written in English and published in the UK or Ireland.” This year’s judges are Horatia Harrod, Maya Jasanoff (chair), Natascha McElhone, Chigozie Obioma, Rowan Williams.

locusmag.com

