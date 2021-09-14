CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Polari Prize 2021 Shortlists

locusmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDragman, Steven Appleby (Metropolitan) What Girls Do in the Dark, Rosie Garland (Nine Arches) The Polari Book Prize is given to writers born or based in the UK and Ireland who are “emerging and established LGBTQ+ literary talent.” The award is sponsored by DHH Literary Agency, and the winner will receive £2,000. Judges are Suzi Feay, Chris Gribble, and VG Lee, with prize founder Paul Burston as chair. Winners will be announced at the Southbank Centre on October 30, 2021.

locusmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Booker Prize shortlist announced: A dazzling array of fiction to read now

The power of a great novel should not be underestimated. Books not only evoke imagination; they also take us to a completely new world, allow us to put ourselves in other people’s shoes and enrich our lives in ways that many other things are unable to do.This is why literary awards are an exciting time to discover new works of fiction and authors that you may otherwise not reach for. Whether it’s David Diop’s International Booker Prize-winning novel At Night All Blood Is Black (£7.20, Blackwells.co.uk) or this year’s Women’s Prize for Fiction crowned title Piranesi by Susanna Clarke (£8.36,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arches#Lgbtq#Dhh Literary Agency#Locus Magazine#Lsff
Telegraph

Booker Prize 2021 shortlist: Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead review – a soaring masterclass in historical fiction

“Anything endless is wondrous. But endlessness is torture, too. I knew the horizon could never be caught but still chased it.” So, in her final logbook, writes Marian Graves, a female aviator from Montana who, in Maggie Shipstead’s fat, juicy peach of a novel, has spent most of her life dreaming of flying a complete circle around the Earth, pole to pole. In 1950, she reaches Antarctica and is about to embark onwards to New Zealand. But the plane never makes it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Dezeen

Dezeen Awards 2021 studio shortlist revealed

The Dezeen Awards 2021 studio shortlist has been announced, with 32 studios shortlisted selected across six categories. All shortlisted studios are listed below, each with a link to a dedicated page on the Dezeen Awards website where you can find an image and more information about each studio and its projects.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Daily Mail

Six books shortlisted for the 2021 Booker Prize for fiction explore themes including racism, injustice, freedom and constraints on women's lives - but only ONE Brit makes the cut

The six books shortlisted for the prestigious 2021 Booker Prize for fiction explore themes including racism, injustice, freedom and constraints on women's lives. The only shortlisted author of British descent is Somali-British novelist Nadifa Mohamed for The Fortune Men. She is up against three Americans, one Sri Lankan and one...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Telegraph

Booker Prize 2021 shortlist: No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood review – a work of genius for the internet age

Patricia Lockwood’s memoir Priestdaddy (2017) more than proved that she could tell a good story. The eccentric brilliance of her material undoubtedly spoke for itself – she grew up in a nuclear waste-riddled area of the American Midwest, with a gun-toting, more often than not semi-naked Catholic priest for a father (a man who underwent a religious conversion on a submarine, and was given special dispensation from the Vatican to be ordained, despite being married with children) – but she used her not inconsiderable talents to shape it into a multifaceted tale that glittered from every discernible angle. And it’s not hyperbole to declare that she has now achieved the same feat with her first novel.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Guardian

Stirling prize shortlist: from mosque stunner to neo-neolithic flats

A — mesmerising wooden mosque in Cambridge will go head to head with a Cornish footbridge and a cluster of black boatsheds in the Lake District, in this year’s battle for the UK’s best new building. Joining them in the race for the 2021 Riba Stirling prize are a new student centre for Kingston University, a key worker housing development in Cambridge, and a controversial stone apartment block in London which was almost demolished by the local council.
WORLD
Dezeen

Dezeen Awards 2021 interiors shortlist announced

The Dezeen Awards 2021 interiors shortlist has been unveiled, with 61 projects selected across 12 categories. All shortlisted interiors projects are listed below, each with a link to a dedicated page on the Dezeen Awards website where you can find an image and more information about each project. All shortlists...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Variety

U.K. TV Industry Fete British Emmy Awards Triumph: ‘It’s a Golden Era for U.K. Film and TV’

The U.K.’s film and television bodies celebrated their compatriots’ winning streak at the Emmy Awards on Sunday evening, with British talent taking home dozens of gongs, including Michaela Coel’s win for best writing in a limited/anthology/TV movie for “I May Destroy You” and Josh O’Connor’s Emmy for lead drama actor for “The Crown,” along with wins for Ewan McGregor, Kate Winslet, Peter Morgan, Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and John Oliver. So over-represented were British talent on the podium that on social media, Twitter users nicknamed the event the “British Emmys.” That’s despite the fact that the show was...
ENTERTAINMENT
locusmag.com

Imagine 2200 Short Story Winners

Fix, Grist‘s “solutions lab,” has announced three winners for their Imagine 2200 Short Story Contest. The contest aimed “to envision a clean, just future… [and] create stories of life in that future.” The theme was “Climate fiction for future ancestors.” Winners are:. First Place: “Afterglow”, Lindsey Brodeck. Second Place: “The...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Shropshire Star

Shropshire's mermaid trail shortlisted for national award

A community art initiative in Ellesmere featuring a flotilla of mermaid figures has been shortlisted for a national award. More than 90 brightly-decorated creatures from the deep, aptly named 'meremaids', were put on show around the town centre this summer in a bid to attract more visitors, boost trade and encourage people to get involved with local library activities.
VISUAL ART
JSTOR Daily

Eyes on the Prize

Recently, the documentary Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground premiered. It serves as both a companion and an introduction to an earlier work, Eyes on the Prize, a fourteen-hour documentary series by Henry Hampton Jr. that explored the long battle for civil rights for Black Americans. The original, groundbreaking documentary aired in 1987 and 1990. Getting it made, and creating a film that resonates today as it did then, wasn’t an easy task. Yet Eyes on the Prize “remains the definitive documentary work on the civil rights movement,” writes librarian Nadia Ghasedi.
SELMA, AL
Dezeen

Amin Taha "speechless" after surprise Stirling Prize shortlisting

Groupwork founder Amin Taha has expressed his surprise at the studio's 15 Clerkenwell Close project being included on the shortlist for the 2021 Stirling Prize three years after it was removed from consideration due to a planning dispute. Taha's studio Groupwork has been included in this year's six-strong Stirling Prize...
VISUAL ART
locusmag.com

2021 National Books Awards Fiction Longlist

Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr (Simon & Schuster) Bewilderment, Richard Powers (Norton) There were 415 books submitted for the 2021 Fiction category. The judges are Alan Michael Parker, Emily Pullen, Margaret Wilkerson Sexton, Luis Alberto Urrea (chair), and Charles Yu. Five finalists will be announced October 5, 2021, and winners...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

2021 Working Class Writers Grant Open

The Speculative Literature Foundation (SLF) is accepting applications for its $1,000 Working Class Writers Grant, “awarded annually to assist working class, blue-collar, poor, and homeless writers who have been historically underrepresented in speculative fiction, due to financial barriers.” Applications are open until September 30, 2021. The winner will be announced November 15, 2021.
CHARITIES
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
Hello Magazine

Prince Edward's health secret revealed

Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, previously gave royal fans an insight into how he takes stock of his health. During a visit to Bristol, he was photographed alongside his wife Sophie Wessex and their son James, Viscount Severn, and the snaps revealed that Prince Edward was wearing a FitBit.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy