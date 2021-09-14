Polari Prize 2021 Shortlists
Dragman, Steven Appleby (Metropolitan) What Girls Do in the Dark, Rosie Garland (Nine Arches) The Polari Book Prize is given to writers born or based in the UK and Ireland who are “emerging and established LGBTQ+ literary talent.” The award is sponsored by DHH Literary Agency, and the winner will receive £2,000. Judges are Suzi Feay, Chris Gribble, and VG Lee, with prize founder Paul Burston as chair. Winners will be announced at the Southbank Centre on October 30, 2021.locusmag.com
