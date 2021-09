The staffing shortage due to the coronavirus pandemic is bad as it is, but it seems as though it's only getting worse. The maternity department at the Lewis County Health System was already short staffed pre-pandemic, but is now in a more difficult situation. Their health care workers have decided to remain unvaccinated for COVID-19, causing them to quit their jobs with the hospital as the date of mandated vaccinations quickly approaches.

LEWIS COUNTY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO