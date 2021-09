The kitchen is, in most cases, the most expensive room in the house: the general rule of thumb is that a kitchen remodel costs between 5 per cent and 15 per cent of the value of your home. It’s a significant investment, however you do it – particularly if you want good-quality cabinetry and a high-end finish. But there are ways to get a luxurious look for less.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO