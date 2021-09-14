Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends returns Friday with daytime delights, nighttime frights
Cedar Point is ready to deliver delights and frights starting Friday, Sept. 17 with the return of its popular HalloWeekends. HalloWeekends routinely draw some of the park’s largest crowds. The events will feature more than 50 attractions and activities included with park admission. The events feature family-friendly Tricks and Treats Fall Fest during the day and scarier Haunt attractions in the evenings.www.mlive.com
Comments / 0