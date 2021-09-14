Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends returns Friday with daytime delights, nighttime frights

Disney and Universal aren't the only theme parks that go all in for Halloween. Both thrills and thrill rides are on offer at these regional parks across the country. The theme park that started the Halloween event craze, Knott’s Berry Farm in California, will be kicking off its 48th annual Knott’s Scary Farm on Sept. 16, in Orange County. There will be eight mazes, including Dark Ride: Castle of Chaos, which takes guests into an abandoned carnival ride mysteriously filled with severed body parts, which may teach riders to heed the warning about keeping their arms and legs inside the moving vehicle at all times, and Pumpkin Eater, which features a 7-foot-tall creature whose appetite extends beyond orange gourds. And Knott’s famous Timber Mountain Log Ride will get a Halloween Hootenanny makeover.

