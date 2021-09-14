Manningcast generates good buzz but low ratings
Social media loved the Peyton and Eli Manning show on Monday night. As in many other instances, the rest of the world didn’t share the same enthusiasm. Via John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, the ESPN2 rating for the Ravens-Raiders game as enhanced (or otherwise) by the Manning brothers generated a 0.6 rating, with a share of 1. In contrast, the primary feed, televised by ABC and ESPN, rang up a 6.5 and 4.5 rating, respectively, and shares of 14 and 10.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
