Fargo Sanford executive says Covid has put hospitals in ‘dire situation’
FARGO – An executive at the largest health care system in North Dakota says its hospitals in Fargo alone could use up to 300 more nurses to handle COVID-19 cases. Dr. Doug Griffin, Sanford Health vice president and medical officer in Fargo, says Fargo has hired 150 travel or contract nurses from other areas. The system is offering increased wages, sign-on bonuses and other unspecified perks to attract more workers.740thefan.com
Comments / 0