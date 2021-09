Here’s our Sunday splash report: the Times-Picayune. Advocate’s Jeff Duncan reports that the New Orleans Saints are negotiating a hefty contract extension with star cornerback Marshon Lattimore that would pay out $19.5 million per year, tying Marlon Humphrey to rank second-best in pro football behind Jalen Ramsey at $20 million per year. Lattimore may be busy warming up to play against the Green Bay Packers, but it sounds like his agent could be just as busy haggling with the Saints.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO