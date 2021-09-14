'Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl': 5 Characters We'd Like to See Throw Down

One of the biggest gaming surprises so far this year has been the reception and interest surrounding Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. Set for an October 5th release, the fighting game looks to share many similarities with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and like that title, it’s hoping to bring together a number of iconic characters that you can play around with. Licensed games are nothing new in the game industry, especially when it comes to children’s properties. Nickelodeon itself has multiple titles released in the last handful of years that bring together a number of their famous shows.