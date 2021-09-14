CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

'Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl': 5 Characters We'd Like to See Throw Down

By Evan Ramirez
Collider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the biggest gaming surprises so far this year has been the reception and interest surrounding Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. Set for an October 5th release, the fighting game looks to share many similarities with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and like that title, it’s hoping to bring together a number of iconic characters that you can play around with. Licensed games are nothing new in the game industry, especially when it comes to children’s properties. Nickelodeon itself has multiple titles released in the last handful of years that bring together a number of their famous shows.

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Game Informer Online

Explore Spongebob Squarepants' Sandy Cheeks Moveset In Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Gamemill Entertainment has released a video showcasing the abilities of one of the fighters in the game from the Spongebob Squarepants universe, Sandy Cheeks! If you're familiar with the squirrel scientist from Texas, she's here to kick some other licensed tail in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. The brawl arrives this fall, but you can take an extensive look at Sandy Cheeks' moveset in this video below. Many comparisons to Super Smash. Bros are inevitable here, including ones related to basic and special abilities. All we need are some wavedashing Nicktoons in this world...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl may add highly-requested feature after launch

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl could add a huge feature after launch, according to a new interview with developer Lucocity’s CEO. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl looks like the dream platform fighting game for nineties kids, with Spongebob and Patrick squaring off against the likes of Aang and Reptar in Smash Bros-style combat, but there’s one thing fans have been curious about – why is everyone so quiet?
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
Collider

Toby Fox Releases 'Deltarune' Update, With Upcoming Chapters Set as Premium Titles

Deltarune players can expect Chapter 2 to be completely free. The game's creator, Toby Fox, made the announcement in a blog post shared on the official website. However, upcoming Chapters 3, 4, and 5 will be released all together and will not be free, according to Fox, so you might want to stave off any expectations of more free content.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

3 Things the 'Knights of the Old Republic' Remake Could Learn From 'Final Fantasy VII Remake'

Decades after their initial releases, Final Fantasy VII and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remain two pillars of the Japanese and Western RPG genres, respectively. At this year’s PlayStation Showcase, it was revealed that Knights of the Old Republic, the classic BioWare title, was finally receiving its long-rumored and hoped-for remake. The team behind the game is Aspyr, a studio that’s no stranger to the Star Wars franchise, as they’ve routinely released remastered versions of some of LucasArt’s most famous older games, such as Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy and Episode I: - Racer.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker' Trailer Reveals New DPS and Healer Class Jobs

During the latest Letter from the Producer livestream, the Final Fantasy XIV development team discussed the changes that would be coming to all of the jobs for the Endwalker expansion coming this year. They also released a trailer that showed off these changes, which also includes the two newest jobs being added, Reaper and Sage.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Field#Football#Game Mechanics#Super Smash Bros#Dlc#Nicktoons#The Ren Stimpy Show#Doug Rugrats#The Candy Bar#Modern Life
Collider

Why It's The Perfect Time to Take a Risk on a New Simpsons Movie

It’s been a long time since The Simpsons has been relevant. The show’s notorious decline has been documented extensively, and while longtime fans may debate on when it truly “died,” the announcement of a 33rd and 34th season was met with little fanfare. The last time The Simpsons truly felt exciting was in 2007, following the release of The Simpsons Movie. The shows’ creators faced an extensive workload simultaneously producing the film and new episodes of the series, but under pressure they created a hilarious, heartfelt, and culturally-savvy Simpsons adventure.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Escape the Undertaker’ Trailer Teases Netflix’s Interactive WWE Halloween Special

Netflix has released the trailer for Escape the Undertaker, an interactive WWE-themed Halloween Special experience featuring Mark William Calaway, the Undertaker himself. Well, that’s it! This might be one of the most bizarre releases of Netflix’s Halloween programming, and we can’t wait to watch it!. The Escape the Undertaker trailer...
WWE
GamesRadar+

Fallout 5: Everything we'd like to see in the next Fallout

Fallout 5 feels inevitable at this stage. Since the launch of Fallout 4 in 2015, fans of open-world post-apocalyptic RPGs have yearned for another single-player trek into the Wasteland. And while Fallout 76 scratched that irradiated itch to an extent, its multiplayer trappings made it feel like a different Fallout experience altogether.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Collider

‘The Last of Us’ TV Series Adds Original Game’s Director Neil Druckmann as Episode Director

It looks like HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us will be relying more heavily on its video game origins than we originally thought. According to a new, updated production list from the Director’s Guild of Canada, Neil Druckmann — who served as writer and creative director on the original 2013 game — is listed as one of five directors for the upcoming series, currently shooting in Calgary.
TV SERIES
GoldDerby

Oscars Best Animated Feature: Watch every winners speech from ‘Soul’ to ‘Shrek’

What do an ogre, a clownfish, a rat and a robot have in common? They’ve all been the stars of Academy Award-winning films for Best Animated Feature. Film animation has come a long way since pioneering films such as Walt Disney‘s “Steamboat Willie” (1928) captured the hearts and imagination of a loyal public, making characters like Mickey Mouse a permanent and beloved part of our pop culture. But these films have had a harder time gaining recognition from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. In 1939, at the 11th awards ceremony, Disney received special recognition for “Snow White and...
MOVIES
Collider

'Pokémon Trading Card Game Live' Trailer Promises a Card Game That Won't Cost Thousands

Pokémon Trading Card Game Live app was made official with a new trailer that teases an updated platform for playing Pokémon TGC online. While there’s still no released date for the new app, the trailer puts some of the player’s worries to rest, as it confirms Pokémon Trading Card Game Live will still allow players to scan their card codes to build their online collection.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Persona' 25th Anniversary Trailer Reveals a Concert, Anime Releases and More

Atlus announced that they would be celebrating the 25th anniversary of their famed RPG series Persona back in 2019. Earlier this year, this celebration became a reality as a website was launched in anticipation of the anniversary. Now, a brand new video by Atlus kicks off the festivities, though most of the announcements are exclusive to Japan.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy