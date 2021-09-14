CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notes: Lions' backdoor cover vs. 49ers in the running for 'Bad Beat of the Year'

By Pride Of Detroit
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the Detroit Lions’ fight to stay in the game Sunday may have been exciting for fans, many sports bettors were likely pretty peeved. Perhaps it’s because it just recently became legal in Michigan, but sports betting seems to be all the rage right now. Every other commercial is a sportsbook ad. So, naturally, when it comes to the Lions and their unpredictability, they’ve already made things weird for some folks.

