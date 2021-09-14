CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Big Horn County, MT

Red Flag Warning issued for Beartooth Ranger District Custer National Forest by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-15 14:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-15 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Beartooth Ranger District Custer National Forest; Crow Indian Reservation, Big Horn Canyon Rec Area; Custer County; Gallatin National Forest; Golden Valley County, Musselshell County; Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, Ashland Ranger District Custer Natl Forest; Northern Rosebud, Northern Treasure Counties; Sioux Ranger District Custer National Forest; Stillwater County; Wheatland County, Sweet Grass County; Yellowstone County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low humidities, unseasonably warm temperatures, strong gusty winds, and wind shift with a cold front will create erratic fire behavior and control issues for wildfires. * AFFECTED AREA: In North Central WY Fire Zone...284. In South Central MT Fire Zones...123...124...125...126...127 128...129. In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131...132. In Southeast MT and Northwest SD Fire Zone...133. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell...Wheatland. In North Central WY...Big Horn...Johnson...Sheridan...Washakie. In Northwest SD...Harding. In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Park...Stillwater Sweet Grass...Yellowstone. In Southeast MT...Carter...Custer...Fallon...Powder River Rosebud...Treasure. In Southwest MT...Gallatin. * COLD FRONT: Late this afternoon into early evening. * WIND: Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent. * TEMPERATURES: 80s.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Yellowstone County, MT
County
Fallon County, MT
County
Stillwater County, MT
County
Carbon County, MT
County
Golden Valley County, MT
County
Sweet Grass County, MT
County
Treasure County, MT
County
Harding County, SD
County
Powder River County, MT
County
Park County, MT
County
Carter County, MT
County
Big Horn County, MT
County
Gallatin County, MT
County
Custer County, MT
County
Rosebud County, MT
County
Wheatland County, MT
County
Musselshell County, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Custer National Forest#Yellowstone National Park#Beartooth#Extreme Weather#Crow Indian Reservation#Gallatin National Forest#Natl Forest
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy