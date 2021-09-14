CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Introduces New iPad Mini With All-Screen Design

By iClarified
iclarified.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple introduced its next generation 8.3-inch iPad mini today featuring an all-screen design that drops the Home button, an A15 Bionic chip, Center Stage support, and more. Featuring the brand new A15 Bionic chip, the new iPad mini delivers up to 80 percent faster performance than the previous generation, making it the most capable iPad mini ever. A new USB-C port allows faster connectivity, and cellular models with 5G bring more flexible mobile workflows. New advanced cameras, Center Stage, and support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation) enable new ways for users to capture photos and videos, communicate with loved ones, and jot down their ideas when creativity strikes.

