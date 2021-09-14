2021 Detroit Lions Song of the Game: Fuel by Metallica

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is aware of the challenge ahead of his team in its season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. "It’s an attacking style defense, and they’ve certainly got some pieces up front. They’ve got a damn good middle linebacker and a pretty good secondary," Campbell told reporters on Monday. "That’s just on the defensive front. Obviously, offensively, I think that there are very few that do a better job than (head coach Kyle) Shanahan offensively. He’s got weapons, starts with (George) Kittle. The things they’re able to do, mix up the run game, play pass, and a lot of eye candy to try to get your defense on its heels. This is a huge test for us. This is a good team, and it’s a well-coached team.”

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO