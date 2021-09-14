CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Senate Republicans' campaign arm raises $8 million in August

By Tal Axelrod
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
Senate Republicans’ campaign arm raised $8 million last month, touting it as its biggest haul for an off-year August on record.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) said in a statement that it finished August with $25.24 million in the bank and no debt. The $8 million it raised came from 175,552 contributions, and the average donation was for $45.17.

“Democrats are responsible for the skyrocketing prices of everyday goods, for a border crisis that’s raged on since January, and for the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan that left our own troops and our allies out to dry. Voters are turning their backs on Democrats’ constant failures because they know Democrats do not have solutions,” said NRSC Chairman Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.).

“Voters know it will be a Republican Senate majority that will work to protect their families and hold Joe Biden accountable for abandoning hardworking Americans everywhere.”

The group's Democratic counterpart, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), has not yet released its fundraising figures for August. It raised $6.5 million in July and finished that month with $10.3 million on hand and $2 million in debts.

By comparison, the NRSC hauled in $7.5 million in July and finished the month with $24.1 million in cash on hand and no debt.

The fundraising competition takes place over the backdrop of the 2022 midterms, during which control of the Senate is at stake.

Democrats currently hold a razor-thin majority in the 50-50 chamber due to Vice President Harris’s tie-breaking vote, and the party is eager to expand its majority by winning races in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Republicans, meanwhile, are hoping to take the chamber back by knocking off Democratic incumbents in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and New Hampshire.

Republicans are optimistic about the political environment surrounding the midterms given their ability to hit President Biden on a string of issues, including the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the coronavirus pandemic, and the historical trend that the party in the White House typically loses seats in the midterms.

