49ers’ Raheem Mostert announces season-ending knee surgery

DETROIT -- The San Francisco 49ers have been no stranger to disappointing injuries in recent years, but the one that took place late Sunday might be the most devastating yet. With 7:54 left in a 41-33 win against the Detroit Lions, cornerback Jason Verrett suffered a right knee injury that both he and the team fear is a torn ACL. Verrett is slated to have further testing done on the knee when the team arrives at the Greenbrier in West Virginia later Sunday for a week of practices before next weekend's game in Philadelphia.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO