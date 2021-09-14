CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers’ Raheem Mostert announces season-ending knee surgery

By Jason Patt
 6 days ago
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert announced Tuesday that he will be undergoing season-ending knee surgery. The initial expectation was that Raheem Mostert was going to miss about half the season after suffering the knee injury in the Week 1 victory over the Detroit Lions. But after consulting with doctors, the 49ers running back has determined undergoing this surgery and missing the whole season is the best move to make for his career.

Bleacher Report

Kerryon Johnson Agrees to Contract with 49ers After Raheem Mostert's Knee Injury

Free-agent running back Kerryon Johnson is signing with the San Francisco 49ers. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter the 24-year-old will join San Francisco's practice squad. The move comes after 49ers running back Raheem Mostert announced he's out for the remainder of the 2021 NFL season:. Mostert's...
NFL
CBS Sports

49ers' Raheem Mostert: Questionable to return

Mostert (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Lions, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. This isn't a promising sign for the 49ers, as they're already quite thin in terms of depth at running back. Elijah Mitchell and JaMycal Hasty are expected to gain a bigger role if Mostert is unable to return to action in the contest, given that Trey Sermon is inactive Sunday.
NFL
ESPN

San Francisco 49ers fear CB Jason Verrett has torn ACL; Raheem Mostert set for more tests on knee

DETROIT -- The San Francisco 49ers have been no stranger to disappointing injuries in recent years, but the one that took place late Sunday might be the most devastating yet. With 7:54 left in a 41-33 win against the Detroit Lions, cornerback Jason Verrett suffered a right knee injury that both he and the team fear is a torn ACL. Verrett is slated to have further testing done on the knee when the team arrives at the Greenbrier in West Virginia later Sunday for a week of practices before next weekend's game in Philadelphia.
NFL
Adam Schefter
Mercury News

49ers’ Mostert heading for knee surgery after cartilage injury; Verrett torn ACL confirmed

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 49ers are in familiar territory, digging down their depth chart to replace injured starters. Cornerback Jason Verrett, as feared during Sunday’s 41-33 win at Detroit, indeed tore an anterior cruciate ligament to end his season. Running back Raheem Mostert also sustained a knee injury, though he’s expected to return in two months from upcoming arthroscopic surgery on knee cartilage.
NFL
St. Augustine Record

49ers RB Raheem Mostert, former New Smyrna Beach star, sidelined 8 weeks with knee injury

Raheem Mostert will spend more time on the sidelines after suffering another injury in Sunday's NFL regular season opener. The San Francisco 49ers' starting running back — a former football and track standout at New Smyrna Beach High — will miss roughly eight weeks with a chipped cartilage issue in his knee, according to The Athletic's David Lombardi.
NFL
RealGM

Raheem Mostert Out Eight Weeks With Knee Injury

The San Francisco 49ers have lost Raheem Mostert for about eight weeks because of "chipped cartilage" in his knee. The injury requires arthroscopic surgery and lands Mostert on injured reserve. Elijah Mitchell had 19 carries for 104 yards for the 49ers while JaMycal Hasty had a touchdown. Trey Sermon was...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Raheem Mostert's Knee Injury Isn't a Torn ACL, per 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert left Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions with a knee injury. The team confirmed in the third quarter that the 5'10" ball-carrier won't return. He carried the ball two times for 20 yards prior to exiting. After the game, 49ers head coach Kyle...
NFL
The Spun

Injury Update For 49ers Running Back Raheem Mostert

Raheem Mostert was expected to carry most of the load at running back for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The team ruled out rookie running back Trey Sermon before kickoff, appearing to signal that it is completely Mostert’s show. Unfortunately, things have not gone according to plan for the...
NFL
talesbuzz.com

What Raheem Mostert’s knee injury means for 49ers, Trey Sermon, Elijah Mitchell & fantasy football owners

Raheem Mostert missed half the 2020 NFL season with an ankle injury. Now, it appears he will miss half the 2021 season because of another leg injury. Mostert carried the ball twice for 20 yards during the 49ers’ 41-33 win over the Lions in Week 1. After that, he exited the game and was initially ruled questionable to return with a knee injury. He was later ruled out.
NFL
Yardbarker

How 49ers Can Replace Raheem Mostert In the Backfield

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers probably have their fingers and toes crossed that 2021 will not resemble 2020 on the injury front. They lost most of their frontline players for a significant part of the season last year, and will be without a key piece of their offensive puzzle for the remainder of 2021 as well.
NFL
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

