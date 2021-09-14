49ers’ Raheem Mostert announces season-ending knee surgery
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert announced Tuesday that he will be undergoing season-ending knee surgery. The initial expectation was that Raheem Mostert was going to miss about half the season after suffering the knee injury in the Week 1 victory over the Detroit Lions. But after consulting with doctors, the 49ers running back has determined undergoing this surgery and missing the whole season is the best move to make for his career.clutchpoints.com
