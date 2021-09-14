CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 16:04:00 Expires: 2021-09-14 16:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: North Central; Northwest A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Arecibo, Hatillo, and Manati Municipalities through 345 PM AST At 303 PM AST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Utuado, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mobile Central by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 10:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Mobile Central A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Mobile County through 415 PM CDT At 331 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Tanner Williams, or 11 miles northwest of Tillmans Corner, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Tillmans Corner, Tanner Williams and Mobile Regional Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 13:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-20 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Phillips and western Valley Counties through 230 PM MDT At 145 PM MDT, trained weather spotters and radar reported a strong thunderstorm over Malta, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Malta. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
PHILLIPS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Burnett, Douglas, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-22 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Burnett; Douglas; Washburn FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Wisconsin and east central, north central and northeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Cook, North Shore, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS ALONG THE NORTH SHORE TONIGHT Strong northwest winds have developed in the wake of a cold front early this morning. Wind gusts between 35 to 45 mph have been observed near Silver Bay to Grand Marais due to downslope winds. Some locally higher gusts to around 50 mph will be possible tonight. These winds should diminish around or before sunrise this morning. If you plan to travel this morning, use extra caution, particularly if you are in a high profile vehicle. Also, outdoor objects should be secured as they may blow away.
COOK COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#16 45 00#Manati Municipalities#Doppler
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 20:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lawrence A cluster of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Lawrence County through 845 AM CDT At 752 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking this heavy rainfall and thunderstorms 8 miles north of Ashridge, or 11 miles southwest of Moulton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rainfall and gusty winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Moulton, Speake, Bankhead National Forest, Wren, Landersville and Caddo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Goliad, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 04:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Goliad; Victoria AREAS OF FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Areas of fog have developed across portions of the Victoria Crossroads early this morning. Expect visibilities generally 1 mile or less. At some locations, visibilities of 1/4 mile or less will occur. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly within a short period of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the vehicles of other motorists.
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kodiak Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 04:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-21 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kodiak Island RESUSPENDED ASH FROM NOVARUPTA OVER KODIAK ISLAND THROUGH TUESDAY Strong northwesterly winds to 45 mph have developed across Shelikof Strait and the waters around southern Kodiak Island, and will persist through Tuesday. These winds have resuspended ash from the 1912 Novarupta eruption, causing haze and reductions in air quality. Villages such as Karluk and Akhiok are most likely to be impacted. Those with respiratory ailments in these areas are encouraged to avoid or reduce outdoor activity to avoid inhaling the ash. The winds will subside by Tuesday night, which will cause the air quality to improve.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kodiak Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 04:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-21 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kodiak Island RESUSPENDED ASH FROM NOVARUPTA OVER KODIAK ISLAND THROUGH TUESDAY Strong northwesterly winds to 45 mph have developed across Shelikof Strait and the waters around southern Kodiak Island, and will persist through Tuesday. These winds have resuspended ash from the 1912 Novarupta eruption, causing haze and reductions in air quality. Villages such as Karluk and Akhiok are most likely to be impacted. Those with respiratory ailments in these areas are encouraged to avoid or reduce outdoor activity to avoid inhaling the ash. The winds will subside by Tuesday night, which will cause the air quality to improve.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Inland, Butler, Clarke, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 20:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin Inland; Butler; Clarke; Conecuh; Covington; Crenshaw; Escambia; Monroe; Wilcox PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL ALABAMA AND THE WESTERN FLORIDA PANHANDLE EARLY THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog has developed across interior portions of the western Florida panhandle and southwest and south central Alabama, including areas generally along and north of the Interstate 10 corridor as well as along and east of the Interstate 65 corridor. This includes areas near the communities of Crestview, Milton, Andalusia, Brewton, Monroeville, Evergreen, and Greenville. Visibility may become restricted to one quarter to one half mile in a few places through around 8 AM CDT. If encountering fog, use your low beam headlights and reduce driving speed. Allow a little extra time to reach your destination.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anchorage, Matanuska Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 13:02:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-21 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage; Matanuska Valley FIRST SNOWFALL OF THE SEASON HAS ARRIVED TO MAT-SU VALLEY AND ANCHORAGE The right combination of an upper level trough, cold northerly flow, and abundant moisture has allowed for light snow showers to spread in across the Mat- Su Valleys, Eagle River, and the Anchorage Bowl this morning. Most locations will see little to no accumulation, however higher elevations can expect accumulating snow ranging from trace to a couple inches. Temperatures are hovering right around the freezing mark in the Mat-Su Valley and East Anchorage. Motorists are encouraged to slow down and allow extra time for travel this morning. Any residual showers are expected to taper off by the late morning hours.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-22 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...A Freeze Watch for minimum temperatures reaching the upper 20s to low 30s Wednesday morning. * WHERE...San Luis Valley below 8500 feet. * WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Copper River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 04:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-21 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Copper River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Along and south of the Glenn Highway, along the Richardson Highway from Glennallen south and along the Edgerton Highway. * WHEN...From 7 PM Monday to 10 PM AKDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibilities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold air continues to work in across the area. Snow is expected to continue throughout the day today before gradually tapering off from west to east this evening.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 21:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Inland PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL ALABAMA AND THE WESTERN FLORIDA PANHANDLE EARLY THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog has developed across interior portions of the western Florida panhandle and southwest and south central Alabama, including areas generally along and north of the Interstate 10 corridor as well as along and east of the Interstate 65 corridor. This includes areas near the communities of Crestview, Milton, Andalusia, Brewton, Monroeville, Evergreen, and Greenville. Visibility may become restricted to one quarter to one half mile in a few places through around 8 AM CDT. If encountering fog, use your low beam headlights and reduce driving speed. Allow a little extra time to reach your destination.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 03:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-21 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning this morning, sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. For the Freeze Watch tonight into Wednesday morning, sub- freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s are possible. * WHERE...the San Luis Valley below 8500 feet. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM MDT this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 13:02:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-21 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound AN EARLY SEASON STORM TO BRING POSSIBLE SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW TO THOMPSON PASS Cold air will filter southward early Tuesday morning, allowing rain to turn to snow and begin to accumulate. At the same time, increasing winds on Tuesday may begin to cause visibility issues. Blowing snow should be mitigated by warm road and surface temperatures, but the combination of falling snow and wind are expected to be impactful. Stay tuned to the most current information at: www.weather.gov/anchorage
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 13:02:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-21 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound AN EARLY SEASON STORM TO BRING POSSIBLE SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW TO THOMPSON PASS Cold air will filter southward early Tuesday morning, allowing rain to turn to snow and begin to accumulate. At the same time, increasing winds on Tuesday may begin to cause visibility issues. Blowing snow should be mitigated by warm road and surface temperatures, but the combination of falling snow and wind are expected to be impactful. Stay tuned to the most current information at: www.weather.gov/anchorage
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Western Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 13:02:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-21 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Western Prince William Sound STRONG OUTFLOW WINDS EXPECTED OVER WHITTIER AND SEWARD THROUGH WEDNESDAY A low moving into the Gulf will combine with incoming cold air from the north to produce strong outflow winds through Seward and Whittier through Wednesday. Sustained winds between 30 and 45 mph are expected for both areas with gusts between 45 and 55 mph. Winds will peak Tuesday morning and diminish slowly through Wednesday. Time should be taken prior to the arrival of the winds to secure loose items outdoors. With foliage still on the trees there is a higher likelihood of damage to trees and falling tree branches. Stay tuned to the most current information at: www.weather.gov/anchorage
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Chattooga by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 10:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Chattooga The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Chattooga River near Summerville affecting Chattooga County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Chattooga River near Summerville. * Until late this evening. * At 9:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 14.6 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.2 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Minor flooding continues and expands further into the woodlands and fields along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on U.S. Highway 27 or Rome Boulevard.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 10:41:00 Expires: 2021-09-22 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...North Central Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arkansas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 07:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Arkansas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Arkansas County through 830 AM CDT At 759 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near De Witt, or 14 miles southeast of Stuttgart, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gillett... Almyra De Witt... De Luce Lodge Corner... Tichnor Almyra Airport MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy