Special Weather Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 10:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Chattooga The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Chattooga River near Summerville affecting Chattooga County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Chattooga River near Summerville. * Until late this evening. * At 9:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 14.6 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.2 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Minor flooding continues and expands further into the woodlands and fields along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on U.S. Highway 27 or Rome Boulevard.

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO