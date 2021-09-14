Special Weather Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-14 16:04:00 Expires: 2021-09-14 16:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: North Central; Northwest A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Arecibo, Hatillo, and Manati Municipalities through 345 PM AST At 303 PM AST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Utuado, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
