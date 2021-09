Yapily, a European Open Banking infrastructure provider, has announces its expansion into France with investment, the opening of an office, and appointment of an expert team. In entering the market, Yapily’s goal is to provide French banks and the country’s fintech sector with a platform for innovation and international expansion. Ahead of its launch into France, Yapily had developed capabilities in the market. With PSD2 connectivity, Yapily covers more than 85% of French bank accounts, helping banks, fintech firms and other financial institutions to embed the power of Open Banking within their products and services.

