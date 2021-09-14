CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

This Is What Smart Money Is Betting On Facebook

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). The overall sentiment shows 42.86% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 57.14%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $1,512,086 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $4,531,025.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Tracking AT&T's Smart Money Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bullish stance on AT&T. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Microsoft's Big Money Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bearish stance on Microsoft. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Fintech Focus For September 21, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “Everything in the crypto world is still very much an experiment — with a high probability of failure.”. One Big Thing In Fintech: A notice published last week by the Internal Revenue Service indicates that the U.S. tax agency wants to beef up its capacity to track cross-chain transactions.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Interest
Benzinga

5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Money Morning

Five Stocks to Buy and One to Unload Today

I can tell my readers are up on their current events, because this week, they sent questions about whether to buy, sell, or hold stocks that were ripped right from the headlines. But of course, you never get the whole stock story from the news, do you? And you certainly...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At Royal Caribbean's Smart Money Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bearish stance on Royal Caribbean. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
themanual.com

Ray-Ban and Facebook Release Snazzy Smart Glasses

Looking for style, comfort and a bit of magic in your sunglasses? Ray-Ban has now teamed up with Facebook to launch Ray-Ban Stories, smart shades that will never let you miss a photo again. Appearing in iconic Wayfarer, Round, or Meteor frames, Ray-Ban Stories may look like traditional glasses, but...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

TechScape: How smart are Facebook’s Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses?

It’s hard to talk about Ray-Ban Stories, because what they represent is significantly more important than what they are. But first, let’s talk about what they are. The branding is … confusing, since Ray-Ban Stories are neither normal Ray-Bans, nor are they stories. Instead, they are a pair of smart-glasses, the first to come from Facebook’s augmented-reality workshop:
TECHNOLOGY
TechRepublic

Cheap smartwatches: Smart buy or a waste of money?

Jack Wallen put a sub-$60 dollar smartwatch to the test and was surprised at the results. Find out if this budget device is worthy of your wrist. I depend on my smartwatch. I use it to track my exercise, I use it to catch phone calls and messages I might otherwise miss, I use it for alarms, and even to track my heart rate (which becomes more and more important with age). Oh, I also use it to keep track of the time (imagine a watch doing something so simple).
ELECTRONICS
thepaypers.com

Yolt to close its smart money app

Yolt, a Netherlands-based fintech company, has announced the repositioning on the growth of its Open Banking technology platform, Yolt Technology Services. ING’s evaluation has led to the intended decision to close the Yolt app, which is subject to advice from the works council. Going forward, Yolt will focus resources on getting its proprietary Open Banking solutions into the hands of businesses.
TECHNOLOGY
marketresearchtelecast.com

Facebook launches its Ray-Ban Stories: what are the characteristics of its first generation of smart glasses?

After causing great expectations among lovers of gadgets since its launch was announced last August, this Thursday Facebook finally launched its first generation of smart glasses. These are the Ray-Ban Stories, designed in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica. From agreement With Facebook, the innovative technology with which the device was equipped will...
BUSINESS
phocuswire.com

Sounding Off: Follow the smart money with investments

"Uncertainty about when and if business travel will return to pre-pandemic levels has made raising additional capital or finding an alternative path too unlikely." Quote from Andres Collart, CEO of Trip Ninja, in an article on PhocusWire this week on the demise of the travel startup. Each Friday, PhocusWire dissects...
MARKETS
itechpost.com

Facebook Ray-Ban Smart Glasses vs. Snap Spectacles: Key Features, Release Date, What's Different

Facebook is about to make a major foray into wearables with smart glasses set to be unveiled this week in partnership with eyewear giant Ray-Ban. A promotional image posted on the Ray-Ban website showed its logo side by side with Facebook, as the date "09 09 2021" was revealed. The image did not indicate if it meant September 9, 2021as the date to expect more news about the product or the actual release of the smart glasses.
BUSINESS
lawfareblog.com

China Is Making Smart Money

While U.S. financial policymakers are only beginning to study and debate the possibility of creating a digital dollar, China is amidst a national blitz to digitize its entire economy. For several years, the digitization of the economy has been mostly a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) talking point reserved for state planning documents. Now it is becoming a reality. In July, China’s central bank, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), published a 15-page white paper outlining its progress in developing the nation’s central bank digital currency, known as the “eCNY” or digital renminbi. The white paper offers the first official details of China’s groundbreaking effort to digitize its currency, confirming much of what we assessed in a Center for a New American Security research paper in January 2021. But what is most revealing on the ground in China is how the CCP is piloting new financial technology (fintech) throughout the massive Chinese economy. Chinese financial and tech firms are innovating—building new applications on top of the government’s eCNY architecture to make faster and more dynamic financial transactions. Taking its cue from the CCP’s national fintech strategy, the private sector is working to make Chinese money smarter. This may mostly be a domestic affair, but it is likely to carry into foreign policy as China pushes the rest of the world to follow its technological path. China’s fintech focus is a geopolitical move, in a race where the nation with the best data wins. And if the global digital economy evolves to rely more on China’s technological innovation, it will give the CCP much more bargaining power in international affairs.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money

A specialist in power tools continues its growth streak through acquisitions. An e-commerce platform offers a wide range of unique, handcrafted merchandise. A provider of a plethora of dating apps suits different demographics profiles. Many businesses have suffered a pandemic-induced downturn, but a select few have managed to overcome the...
MARKETS
Benzinga

China Evergrande Gr Questions & Anwsers

You can purchase shares of China Evergrande Gr (OTC: EGRNY) through any online brokerage. View our list of the best stock brokerages. Who are China Evergrande Gr's (EGRNY) competitors?. A. There are no as such competitors for China Evergrande Gr. Q. What is the target price for China Evergrande Gr...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Apple And Disney Lead The Dow Jones Lower

U.S. indices were trading lower Monday for the session as investors weigh continued concerns over the COVID-19 Delta variant, the Federal Reserve's upcoming two-day meeting and a sell-off in some Chinese equities. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) fell 1.67% to $434.04. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
74K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy