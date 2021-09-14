To protect your Internet domain, start playing defense

In the last blog post in this series, we created a tool to make it easy to build our custom payloads and extract them. However, what if we want to test them before trying to use them? It seems like a good idea to make sure it works before you include it in an exploit. Testing it first would at least let you know that it works and reduce troubleshooting surface if the exploit fails. Today we are going to focus on building a payload tester stub in the C programming language. This will make it easy for us to copy and paste our C-style formatted payload from our build-and-extract tool. Once it’s pasted in the tester stub, just compile and run it and you will be able to see your payload in action. The code for payload tester stub and Makefile can be found in the /utils/ folder of the Secure Ideas Professionally Evil x86_asm GitHub repository.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO