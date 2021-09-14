To protect your Internet domain, start playing defense
Bad actors move fast. And while they’re increasingly more sophisticated, many of their tricks and tactics start right underneath your nose, beginning with your Internet domain and typosquatting techniques. Typosquatting can be extremely insidious, ensnaring your unsuspecting prospects and customers and wreaking havoc on your business. To make matters worse, between all the different typosquatting techniques (hyphenations, insertions, character swaps, vowel swaps, etc.) and the plethora of top-level-domains (TLDs), the advantage clearly favors the bad actors.securityboulevard.com
