Follow What Smart Money Traders Are Doing With UBER

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bullish stance on Uber Technologies: UBER. And retail traders should know. Looking at options activity for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) we detected 34 unusual trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55.88% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44.12% with bearish. From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $625,726 and 28, calls, for a total amount of $2,511,356.