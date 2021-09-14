CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Productive in shutout win

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

O'Neill went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Mets on Monday. The prodigious slugger got it done with some small ball Monday, swiping his 12th base of the season in the process. O'Neill is in the midst of an impressive nine-game tear at the plate, one that's seen him hit safely in three straight and post a ,364 average (12-for-33) with two doubles, three home runs, four RBI, three walks, a pair of steals, a hit-by-pitch and eight runs.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

O'Neill homers, Cards win 2-1 to salvage split with Dodgers

ST. LOUIS — (AP) — Tyler O’Neill hit a tiebreaking homer, Cardinals relievers combined for five scoreless innings, and St. Louis salvaged a split of its four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 2-1 win on Thursday. The Cardinals climbed within three games of the San Diego Padres...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler O'neill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Mets
FOX2Now

O’Neill’s homer gives Cardinals 7th straight win

Tyler O’Neill hit a two run homer in the eighth inning to give the Cardinals a 3-2 lead and propel them to their 7th straight win on Saturday night at Busch Stadium. The Cards came into the bottom of eighth trailing 2-0. After a Tommy Edman sac fly cut the deficit to 2-1, Paul Goldschimdt walked in front of O’Neill’s 28th home run of the season giving the Cards the lead.
MLB
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLB
bleachernation.com

The One Ian Happ Hot Streak Issue? Debatable Dingers

I was enjoying a clip of Ian Happ’s homer last night – sending 97 mph out at the top of the zone is always fun – while also scrolling Twitter, and came across this impressive statistical note about just how good Happ has been over nearly the last month:. Just...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
FanSided

Seattle Mariners 2021 Wild Card Chase Breakdown, Pt. 1

As of this morning, the Seattle Mariners find themselves heading home after a six-game road trip that saw them sweep the Arizona Diamondbacks before dropping a tough series to the Houston Astros. Winning 4 of 6 in this stretch was probably the realistic expectation for this group, but losing the...
MLB
wmleader.com

Mariners inch closer in wild-card chase, top D’backs 5-4

SEATTLE (AP) — Tom Murphy hit a two-run home run in the second inning and added a solo shot in the sixth, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 on Friday night for their eighth win in 11 games. Seattle continued to inch closer in the AL wild-card...
MLB
Seattle Times

Photos: Mariners get closer to Wild Card spot with win

After an offseason of discontent, have the Seahawks and Russell Wilson found the right recipe for success?. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
SEATTLE, WA
chatsports.com

Tigers' Derek Hill carted off field after banging head on artificial turf at Tropicana Field

St. Petersburg, Fla. — Derek Hill was carted off the field in the fifth inning Saturday after he banged his head hard on the artificial turf at Tropicana Field. Leading off the inning, Hill, the Tigers’ center fielder, dropped a bunt. Running at full speed, he lost his balance crossing the bag at first. He spun and landed hard on the back of his head.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy