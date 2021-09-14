Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Productive in shutout win
O'Neill went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Mets on Monday. The prodigious slugger got it done with some small ball Monday, swiping his 12th base of the season in the process. O'Neill is in the midst of an impressive nine-game tear at the plate, one that's seen him hit safely in three straight and post a ,364 average (12-for-33) with two doubles, three home runs, four RBI, three walks, a pair of steals, a hit-by-pitch and eight runs.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0