Bills to require all guests 12 and older to be vaccinated to attend home games

By Erin Walsh
 6 days ago
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

If you want to attend a Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium this season, you'll have to be vaccinated.

The franchise announced Tuesday, in compliance with the Erie County Department of Health's directive, that all fans age 12 and older will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend Bills home games. Masks will no longer be needed for fans age 12 and older.

Fans under 12 are not required to be vaccinated. However, they must wear a mask at all times while inside the stadium.

For Buffalo's home games on Sept. 26 and Oct. 3, fans will be allowed to enter with one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The new policy goes into effect on Oct. 31.

At the end of their announcement, the Bills reiterate that negative COVID-19 test results won't be accepted for entry and that there will be no exceptions to the policy.

When the season began, the Bills only required fans to wear masks in the concourse areas of the team facility and anywhere that is considered indoors.

The Buffalo Sabres also announced the same policy, with NHL preseason games slated to get underway later this month.

Comments / 3

IN THIS ARTICLE
Comments / 0

Community Policy